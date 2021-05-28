Grunt Style to Commemorate Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grunt Style, a patriotic lifestyle retailer known for its philanthropic efforts to support the veteran and military communities, will officially close its online store on Monday, May 31, to pay tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

As has been tradition for the past five years, Grunt Style will livestream a special Memorial Day name reading ceremony to honor over 7,000 service members who were killed in action over the past several decades as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation New Dawn. Beginning at 7 a.m. CDT, the event will be broadcast live from Grunt Style’s headquarters in San Antonio, TX, and will run for approximately six to eight hours, as Grunt Style executives, employees, and community members unite to read out the name of each fallen hero.

"Grunt Style’s mission is to instill pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. We see no better way of doing that than in remembering the brave men and women who fought valiantly and sacrificed all to defend our country,” said Grunt Style CEO Glenn Silbert. “We have a responsibility to take a knee, pay our respects to all service members past and present, and use our voice to remind people what this holiday is really about.”

To watch the reading of names live, visit Grunt Style’s Facebook page. To learn more about Grunt Style and their community initiatives, please visit www.gruntstyle.com.

About Grunt Style

Grunt Style is a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand designed for a new class of warriors: first responders, military veterans, and their friends and families. With 300 veterans and patriots enlisted, the company works hard to deliver the highest quality, most patriotic apparel on the planet that’s backed by an unbeatable lifetime guarantee. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Grunt Style stands behind its products, its service, and our country. Visit www.gruntstyle.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @GruntStyle.