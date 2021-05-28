Vaginal Slings Markets: Transobturator Slings & Mini Slings/Single Incision Slings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Vaginal Slings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Vaginal Slings Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vaginal Slings estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Transobturator Slings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$994.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mini Slings/Single Incision Slings segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $478.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

The Vaginal Slings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$478.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$459.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

Other Types Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR

In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$344.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$404 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$309.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured):

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

Betatech Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Caldera Medical, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Cook Medical, Inc.

Ethicon US LLC

ProSurg, Inc

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Vaginal Slings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Vaginal Slings - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Vaginal Slings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Transobturator Slings - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Mini Slings/Single Incision Slings - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hr8y2a