CUBIO Innovation Center and CreaGen Enter Into Partnership Agreement

HOUSTON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The CUBIO Innovation Center of Houston, Texas has entered into a partnership agreement with CreaGen, Inc., based outside of Boston in Woburn, Massachusetts. CUBIO’s members in the biotechnology field who need advanced chemistry-based lab services that exceed those available at CUBIO’s labs will be connected to CreaGen for their top-notch discovery and development chemistry contract research services. In return, CreaGen will recommend any client companies to CUBIO who match the requirements for CUBIO’s ongoing Life Science Funding Program (LSFP).

LSFP is an ongoing initiative for mid-to-late-stage biotechnology and medical device companies that helps them to launch a branch of their business in Suzhou, China while providing them with the necessary initial funding, regulatory guidance, and IP protections to make this launch a success. Applying to LSFP is free, with the next upcoming application deadline on Friday, July 30, 2021.

“We are pleased to launch this partnership, connecting CUBIO in Houston to CreaGen in Boston’s Biotech HUB,” commented Raj Rajur, CEO of CreaGen. He added, “We support all modalities involving chemistry, which will enable design, synthesis, biological assays, compound management and development for our clients.”

Wesley Okeke, CEO of CUBIO, noted, “We are excited to join in partnership with Boston-based CreaGen, a Contract Research Organization that will provide CUBIO members with chemical expertise and research and development facilities that many startup biotech and healthcare companies do not have or cannot afford to build themselves in the early stages of starting their businesses or spinning out from academia.”

About CUBIO-

The CUBIO Innovation Center is a healthcare incubator and accelerator with innovative labs that provides innovators with access to base lab infrastructure, business consulting, mentorship, financial support, and worldwide market resources and networks. Their mission is to provide an unparalleled platform to serve innovators’ unmet needs in the life sciences both within Texas and around the world.

About CreaGen-

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based CreaGen, Inc., is a contract research organization with highly skilled medicinal chemists focusing on design, synthesis and testing of small molecules. In 2014, CreaGen opened C2I, an accelerator bringing companies together in an affordable, centralized space, focused on inter-company co-location and providing instrumentation and services through the contract research arm of CreaGen.