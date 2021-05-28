Let’s Give it Up to the Students! Pikes Peak Online School and Colorado Preparatory Academy Class of 2021 Are Ready to Take Over the World    

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a school year like no other, both the Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) and Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA), two online public school serving students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates online with a commencement ceremony for both schools today, May 28th at the Colorado School of Mines. This year, PPOS will graduate 200 students and CPA will graduate over 140 students.

The in-person ceremony will be held in a safe, socially distant way, and individual time slots will be given to students to be recognized by staff. There is no requirement or obligation to attend.

“It’s been a unique year for education in Colorado, and while other schools may have struggled, students at PPOS and CPA never missed a day of instruction, which allowed our students to keep moving forward,” said Head of School Nicole Tiley. “It really is a great time of year to stop and be thankful for all they have accomplished.”

Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Colorado and beyond, including Colorado State, University of Northern Colorado, University of Colorado, and Metro State University.

Rachael Adler, the PPOS Valedictorian, will be attending the University of Northern Colorado in the fall, and has an interest in working with animals. The Salutatorian is Myra Carrera. For CPA, the Valedictorian is Chloe Bailey and the Salutatorian is Alexandra Poland.

"All of the staff at PPOS were extremely helpful during my time there,” said Rachael. “My classes were very engaging, and I enjoyed the relationships I built with my classmates over the years. I feel very prepared and ready to head off to college this fall.”

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

PPOS and CPA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Colorado Preparatory Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Graduation Ceremony - Friday, May 28th, 2021, 11 AM

WHAT: Pikes Peak Online School 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Graduation Ceremony - Friday, May 28th, 2021, 1:45 PM

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Nicole Tiley at ntiley@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Colorado Preparatory Academy

Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA) is an accredited, full-time online public-school program of Education reEnvisioned BOCES that serves Colorado students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Colorado public school system, CPA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about CPA, visit cpa.k12.com.

About Pikes Peak Online School

Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) is public school program of Education reEnvisioned BOCES that serves Colorado students in grades 9-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, PPOS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about PPOS, visit ppos.k12.com.