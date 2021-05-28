Nexa3D and VSTECS Partner to Digitize Supply Chains in China

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--China’s manufacturing industry continues to see remarkable economic and technological growth as it embraces digital fabrication technologies across the entire product life cycle. The strategic appointment of Qun Zhang was based on his extensive experience in senior roles at HP 3D Printing, Stratasys Inc, 3D Systems and Z Corp. In his new role, Qun Zhang will work closely with Chinese customers and drive Nexa3D’s go-to-market and business model strategies for the region, to provide the innovative and cost-effective solutions to market needs.

Nexa3D’s new Chinese partner, VSTECS, is the largest IT product distributor and service provider in the Asia Pacific region. It was listed on the Hong Kong main board in 2002 and added to the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect in 2019. The business covers nine countries, namely China, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos. It has 87 branches, serving more than 50,000 partners, and is the leading partner for over 300 IT and printing brands including HP, IBM, Dell and Apple. It has one logistics base, three logistics hubs, four distribution centers, over 20 outlets and over 200,000 m2 of storage areas.

“VSTECS is a clear marketplace leader and a dynamic business with vast digital technology experience in the Asia Pacific market,” explained Avi Reichental, co-founder and CEO of Nexa3D. “Together, we are breaking geographic, as well as technological barriers to deliver the very best additively manufactured polymers to China.”

“As the Chinese market expands, we must provide manufacturers with more control over their supply chains,” said Chen Tao, vice president of machine and peripheral product business group at VSTECS. “No other additive manufacturing solution offers the same balance of productivity, quality and cost as Nexa3D’s, so no other technology can create the same level of supply chain resiliency and sustainability.”

Nexa3D makes ultrafast industrial grade polymer 3D printers that improves productivity by 20X and can reduce costs by as much as 85%. Nexa3D already has an impressive network of distributors across the globe. Manufacturers all over the world are soon to benefit from more control over their supply chains.

About VSTECS

VSTECS (00856.HK) is the leading IT product channel development & technical solution integration services provider in the Asia Pacific region. The company is the leading partner for over 300 IT & printing brands including HP, IBM, Dell and Apple. VSTECS was listed on Hong Kong main board in 2002 (stock code: 856.HK) and was added to Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect in 2019. The company’s does business in nine countries including China, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos and has 87 branches across the Asia Pacific region, serving more than 50,000 partners.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing the world’s supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast industrial grade polymer 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's photoplastic printers are powered by its proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) while its thermoplastic printers are powered by Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS), both of which increase print productivity some 20X . The company’s partnerships with world-class material suppliers unlocks the full potential of functional polymers that are tailored for production at scale. The company’s NexaX proprietary software platform optimizes the entire production cycle through process interplay algorithms to ensure part performance and production consistency, while minimizing material usage and waste, reducing energy and carbon footprints.