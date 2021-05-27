Vesper Finance Teams up with Gauntlet for On-Chain Risk Management

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vesper Finance, a leading DeFi ecosystem and growth engine for crypto assets, today announced that its community has authorized a strategic collaboration with Gauntlet to maximize efficiency and minimize risk through automated collateral management. Gauntlet’s proposal was approved on May 27 at 3:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

Gauntlet — known for its previous work with major DeFi protocols like Maker, Aave, and Compound — will deliver optimization of Vesper strategies that use on-chain lending to generate yield. By tracking market activity like available liquidity, transaction costs, volatility, and other factors, Vesper strategies can more efficiently deploy capital.

This will not only enable superior capital efficiency, but will also work to further secure funds that are deployed through these DeFi platforms. In short, this collaboration allows for better-optimized strategies across Vesper pools.

“All the way down to its contracts, Vesper has been designed for incentive alignment. Our partnership is no different,” said Nick Cannon, head of growth at Gauntlet. “Gauntlet is eager to onboard new strategies, provide risk-managed rails, and accelerate protocol growth.”

“Vesper is always looking for the best ways to improve its platform and deliver the best possible yield performance for its community, which ranges from crypto-enthusiasts to professional investors,” said Jordan Kruger, co-founder and CEO of Vesper. “Collaborating with Gauntlet helps deliver on this goal and in ways that are compatible with what the entire DeFi movement seeks to achieve — fully on-chain governance and management.”

About Gauntlet

Gauntlet is a simulation platform for risk management and protocol optimization. Gauntlet uses battle-tested techniques from the algorithmic trading industry to inform on-chain governance. Learn more about Gauntlet at https://gauntlet.network and follow on Medium and Twitter.

About Vesper Finance

Vesper Finance is a DeFi ecosystem and growth engine for crypto assets, providing a suite of yield-generating products focused on accessibility, optimization, and longevity. Vesper is dedicated to creating and supporting the conditions for DeFi’s expansion and success, to the benefit of all participants. Learn more about Vesper at www.vesper.finance and follow on Medium, Twitter, Telegram, and Discord. Vesper was built by Bloq, a leader in blockchain innovation and infrastructure.