Curtiss-Wright Awarded Contract by Hyster-Yale Group to Provide a Suite of In-Cab Operator Controls

DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it was awarded a contract by Hyster-Yale Group to supply a suite of in-cab operator controls for its new modular family of Internal Combustion and Electric lift trucks. The new generation of Lift Trucks, ranging from 1 to 10 tons, represents a critical portion of the Hyster-Yale Group’s Class 4 and 5 offerings. Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright will be fitting these lift trucks with customized operator controls, including a modular armrest, steering column controller and electronic throttle control, with each element contributing to an effective, in-cab operating environment meeting the needs of the modern-day materials handling market.

“The development of our suite of leading-edge vehicle control products is a strong example of how we are addressing the growing demand for the electronification of industrial vehicles,” said Lynn M. Bamford, President and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Further, it represents the culmination of a close and productive collaboration between Hyster-Yale and Curtiss-Wright, combining our years of expertise and knowledge to deliver a highly flexible solution. We are proud to have been selected to partner with Hyster-Yale on this program and look forward to continuing that close relationship well into the future.”

Working closely with Hyster-Yale Group, Curtiss-Wright developed an armrest solution that accommodates over 50 variants into an easy to use set of controls. The ergonomic design enables the machine operator to use a combination of levers and joysticks to control key machine functions such as movement of the forks, directional control, emergency stop and horn, all with the use of just one hand. Delivery of the suite of in-cab operator controls is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021.

For more information about Curtiss-Wright’s vehicle control products, please visit the Industrial division at www.cw-industrialgroup.com.

About Hyster-Yale Group

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,700 people worldwide.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the Aerospace and Defense markets, and to the Commercial markets including Power, Process and General Industrial. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.