RumbleOn Announces Three Year Sponsorship of the City of Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RumbleOn, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL), the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade or finance pre-owned vehicles, today announced it will be an official sponsor of the world-famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for another three years. RumbleOn will have a physical presence at the rally where powersport enthusiasts can buy, sell or trade their powersport vehicles onsite, and interact with the brand at the prominent corner of 6th and Lazelle St.

“We are thrilled to continue as an official sponsor of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Sturgis is the most well-known rally in the country and an important way for us to build our brand and connect with our customers,” said Andrew Peska, Event Marketing Manager at RumbleOn. “We always offer our customers an easy, friction free way to transact, even when they visit the RumbleOn event display during Rally week. We will also offer rally-goers a relaxed and fun environment filled with music, games and motorcycles.”

Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “RumbleOn is making powersport ownership accessible to everyone - from the first time rider to the life-long enthusiast - and we love meeting our customers at Sturgis each year. We became an official sponsor of The City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the first time in 2018 and are pleased to announce that we have entered into another three year sponsorship agreement, this time as the first omnichannel customer experience available in Powersports in North America.”

Jerry W. Cole, Director of the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally expressed, “We are delighted that RumbleOn has chosen to continue their sponsorship of The City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After three outstanding years, working alongside each other at this premier event, it is great to be able to continue our partnership as well as helping support RumbleOn, one of the giants of the motorcycle world!”

RumbleOn’s national brand partners including Dairy Queen and Anheuser-Busch will be on site.

About RumbleOn

Founded in 2017, RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an ecommerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience, without leaving home. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.

About Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a motorcycle rally held annually in Sturgis, South Dakota, and the surrounding Black Hills region of the United States. For more information on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, please visit https://www.sturgismotorcyclerally.com/.