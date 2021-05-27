Wound Care Advantage President Melissa Bailey Named Among Los Angeles Business Journal’s Women of Influence in Healthcare

SIERRA MADRE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wound Care Advantage (WCA), the nation’s leading wound care consulting firm is pleased to announce Melissa Bailey, President of WCA has been recognized as one of Los Angeles Business Journal’s Women of Influence in Healthcare for 2021.

This annual special issue published both digitally and in print recognizes women for their achievements across the full spectrum of responsibilities in healthcare; including their leadership, ethical standards and their contributions to the health and well-being of the Los Angeles community.

The Los Angeles Business Journal noted that Bailey’s leadership at WCA has been instrumental in expanding the company’s portfolio of offerings and hospital partnerships. It also acknowledged her close working relationship with nurses, doctors, and healthcare staff at hospitals across the nation to support industry-leading patient care.

“It comes as no surprise to the WCA team that Melissa is recognized for her exceptional achievements and dynamic leadership in the health care industry,” said Mike Comer, Founder & CEO of Wound Care Advantage. “For the past 8 years, Melissa has provided outstanding leadership and understanding of WCA's philosophy and methodology. Her dedication to patient care is evident through care initiatives she has championed and the support she provides to our clinical team members.”

