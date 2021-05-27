Mission Foods to Send One Lucky IndyCar Fan on a Trip of a Lifetime

Winners of Mission Foods' #2Fast2Tasty Fan Packs pose with their prizes. Fan Pack recipient Mario Gomez was selected as the winner of the Mission Foods Indy 500 VIP Experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mission Foods, the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps and a proud supporter of motorsports, is thrilled to give a lucky Mission Foods and IndyCar fan an all-expense-paid trip to this weekend’s Indianapolis 500 IndyCar race. Mario Gomez and his guest will watch the race from the McLaren Gasoline Alley Hospitality Suite. Mission Foods is a proud partner of the Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar racing team.

Gomez won the trip in a drawing from winners of Mission Foods’ #2Fast2Tasty campaign during last year’s season. Every week during the 2020 season, Mission surprised fans with #2Fast#2Tasty Fan Packs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. At the end of the season, winners were invited to a Zoom call with special guest IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward to take a behind-the-scenes tour of a working IndyCar garage. O’Ward — Gomez’s favorite driver — surprised him by announcing him as the drawing winner.

“I was speechless,” Gomez said. “I wanted to start screaming and dancing with joy, but because Pato was on the screen, I had to compose myself and try to look professional.”

In addition to tickets to The Brickyard, Gomez and his guest will receive Mission- and Arrow McLaren-branded premium swag as part of their Mission Foods Indy 500 VIP Experience.

“I’m most excited to hear the sound of the engines roaring. It is a choir of sounds that makes your stomach shake and that fills the air with such a unique sound,” added Gomez.

Gomez first became a fan racing in 1987 when his grandfather gave him a diecast Lotus 98T with Ayrton Senna's name on it for his seventh birthday. When Senna moved to the McLaren team in 1988, so did Gomez’s allegiance. “The moment I heard McLaren was returning full time to Indy Racing, I became a fan of Arrow McLaren SP,” he said. “As soon as team apparel came out, I bought a shirt to show my support.” He is also a huge Mission Foods fan, especially enjoying the Carb Balance Tortilla line and the Thin and Crispy chips.

“We have been supporting motorsports for a long time at Mission Foods, but this is our first time surprising a fan with an experience like this,” said Juan Gonzalez, president and chief executive officer of Mission Foods. “For Mission to be able to connect our fans with the sport we love through delicious food gives us a lot of pride. I’m so excited for Mario and Jordan and can’t wait to catch up with them in the McLaren suite!”

“I have to thank Mission Foods and the Arrow McLaren SP team for this incredible opportunity,” said Gomez. “From the prize pack to the exclusive Zoom call and now the Indy 500, I know that Arrow McLaren SP and Mission Foods truly care about us, the fans. Those of us who find joy and excitement watching races, who for a couple of hours every week can forget about COVID and other world problems and enjoy pure racing and good food.”

