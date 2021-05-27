Balyo and Körber Sign Strategic Partnership to Increase Warehouse Throughput, Productivity, and Safety

IVRY-SUR-SEINE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, today announces a partnership with Körber, an integrator with unmatched supply chain technology expertise.

Körber and BALYO, integrator and developer of advanced autonomous fork-lift robots, will provide businesses worldwide with the latest technology in autonomous material handling equipment (MHE).

Balyo bridges the gap between traditional material handling equipment (MHE) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). This includes forklift trucks, tow tractors- (for tugging applications), stackers- (for floors/low level pallet movements) and reach-robots (for high racks). Through PLd level safety sensors and proprietary ‘Driven by BALYO’ technology for autonomous operations, robotic MHE can be seamlessly integrated into existing operations without the need for additional or change in client’s infrastructures.

Robots are already increasingly supporting businesses around the globe to tackle challenges in goods movements in the warehouse. The partnership opens up new opportunities to businesses. Kӧrber will work with BALYO to integrate its range of robotics to overcome challenges associated with full pallets, bulk movements and heavy goods. The result is flexibility, agility and scalability - smoothly increasing throughput and productivity with company growth.

The solutions also enhance employee safety and efficiency. A safer work setting is provided through smart safety and stop-and-go features - scanning the environment in real time for obstructions and instructing the robotic truck or tow tractor to move or stop accordingly. The robotic lift trucks also overcome labor shortages. Rather than replacing employees, the solution enables them to carry out more valuable tasks while working alongside the robots.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO comments, “We are very pleased to pursue this collaboration with Kӧrber as we continue to develop a partner network that meets local and global needs for industry verticals and logistics customers. Kӧrber’s expertise in warehousing and logistics and their global presence reinforce the complementary nature of our two companies and are a major asset for deploying BALYO complementary solutions to our customers.”

Nishan Wijemanne, Global Leader AMR/Robotics, Körber Business Area Supply Chain explains: “Flexibility, adaptability and precision are everything in today’s supply chain. Our partnership with BALYO is a testament to Körber’s dedication to offer the right tools to make this a reality. Robotics bring a new level of performance to warehousing and logistics. Our expertise combined with BALYO’s unique solutions will empower business around the world to conquer today’s complexities and to evolve with consumer and industry demands to capitalize on all the future holds.”

***

Next financial release: first half 2021 sales revenue on July 22, 2021.

About BALYO

Humans around the World deserve enriching, creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo™ technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings - without the need for any additional infrastructure.

To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached €21.7 million in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.balyo.com/

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on http://www.koerber-supplychain.com