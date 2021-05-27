Indium Strengthens Its Digital Engineering Solutions; Attains AWS Select Consulting Partner Status

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indium Software, a leading digital engineering solutions company, announced today that it has achieved AWS Select Consulting partner status. Amazon Partner Network Consulting Partners help customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage cloud solutions built on AWS.

With experience from 150+ App Migration/Modernization, 20+ Petabytes Data Migration, 70+ Cloud-native App & SaaS development, and 250+ CI/CD pipelines; Indium provides deep technical and domain expertise required to help customers build digital extension of their core business and increase customer intimacy. Armed with AWS partnership and home-grown IPs on Text Analytics and Digital Assurance, Indium is well suited to deliver continuous digital improvements and help customers realize the full potential of their business applications and data on AWS.

"Indium has been at the heart of digital transformation for customers ranging from Fortune 100 to innovative start-ups, across 4 continents. This AWS partnership enables us to offer an end-to-end customer experience – consulting, system integration and AWS-based vertical solutions – and add scale and velocity to customer’s digital and AWS journey," said Karthik Bala, EVP - Strategic Partnerships, Indium Software.

"Indium's AWS-based service/solution offerings deliver value to customers, regardless of where they are in their AWS journey. Through our offerings, we help customers take advantage of cloud-native features and innovate on AWS, while maximizing their investments on AWS cost effectively," stated Satish Pala, CTO, Indium Software.

He added that "Indium will continue to prioritize talent development, training and recruitment of AWS certified Consultants, Specialists and Architects to meet the ever-growing demand and enable continuous building of IP-led innovation, advising customers on the most efficient way to build, operate and manage solutions on AWS."

Learn more about our AWS services at https://www.indiumsoftware.com/aws-partner/

About Indium Software

Indium Software is a leading growing Enterprise Digital Transformation firm with deep expertise across App Migration/Modernization, Big Data Analytics, AI/ML, DevOps, IoT and Digital Assurance. With a team of 1,400+ associates, Indium has served 350+ clients globally from Fortune 100 to Global 5000 over the past 2 decades. Indium's mission is to provide customer-centric, high-quality technology solutions that deliver business value.

Indium provides solutions across Banking, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & ECommerce, Gaming, Education, Logistics, Utilities. Indium has operations in the U.S, India, Europe, and SE Asia.

For more details, please visit: https://www.indiumsoftware.com/