Allied Esports Names ViewSonic Official Gaming Monitor and Official Streamer Room Partner of HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), today introduced ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, as the Official Gaming Monitor and Official Streamer Room Partner of its flagship esports venue, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas.

Per the multiyear agreement, ViewSonic will outfit all HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas gaming stations, including in the main arena and front lobby, with 27-inch ViewSonic ELITE™ XG270 monitors, and provide two 50-inch ViewSonic® CDE5010 4K Ultra HD displays for the recently renovated Streamer Room at the venue’s front entrance. ViewSonic will also provide ELITE XG270 monitors for the Allied Esports Truck in North America.

VIDEO: WATCH THE UNBOXING OF THE VIEWSONIC ELITE XG270 MONITOR AT HYPERX ESPORTS ARENA

“As pandemic restrictions have eased and event dates are now filling up, the timing couldn’t be better to bring on a partner like ViewSonic, whose premium products will significantly enhance the gaming experience at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “We’re thrilled to welcome ViewSonic to our family of partners and excited to continue to provide our guests with a setup that takes their gameplay to the next level.”

ViewSonic branding will be presented throughout HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, including in the Streamer Room, on the main arena’s 50-foot LED wall, and on the Champions Circle digital display. ViewSonic will receive marketing and promotional support through weekly social media posts and email distributions, as well as logo placement on the venue’s official website. ViewSonic will also receive 30-second spots, billboards and logo rotation during Allied Esports’ weekly community broadcasts produced from HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas. Furthermore, ViewSonic will receive a 15-second spot that runs prior to the start of each gaming station session throughout the venue.

“This is a very special time for ViewSonic and ViewSonic Gaming,” said Jeff Volpe, president of ViewSonic Americas. “We’re excited to be a part of the Allied Esports family of sponsors and thrilled that this opportunity will get our world class gaming monitors into the hands of the best gamers from around the globe at the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas. ViewSonic has exciting new ELITE gaming products coming to market later this year. This Allied Esports and HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas sponsorship is just the beginning of our growth and reach in esports and gaming overall.”

ViewSonic is committed to delivering a fun and reliable experience for console and PC gaming. The ELITE gaming monitors are passionately developed and engineered for all gamers, from professionals and enthusiasts to beginners and casual players, to be competitive at all levels. A gamer’s equipment is just as important as their skill level, and a monitor needs to have the latest technologies to deliver high refresh rates, fast response times and vivid images. ViewSonic is dedicated to growing with the gaming industry by offering support within esports through education and by partnering with and sponsoring teams, brands, influencers, and programs throughout the world.

Allied Esports unveiled the new monitors at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas on Saturday, May 15 during the 100th edition of Saturday Night Speedway featuring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The celebration of the popular weekly event, dubbed “The Most Electrifying Night in Racing,” showcased 72 of the top Mario Kart players from around the country in front of a capacity-limited sellout crowd. To watch Saturday Night Speedway 100 in full, visit the Allied Esports YouTube channel.

As the premier esports venue and production facility in North America, the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas has become a global destination for esports fans, professional players, streamers and influencers, event organizers, publishers and teams. Since opening in March 2018 at the Luxor Hotel and Casino, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas has hosted more than 500 events, including industry icons like League of Legends All-Star, Capcom Cup and the NBA 2K League.

With its unique modular design, elevated main stage, two-story LED video wall and one-of-a-kind HyperX Hype Tunnel, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas is the ultimate setting for both professional competition and everyday players to test and showcase their skills. The arena’s weekly tournaments and broadcasts draw competitors from around the country and have become a benchmark for community events and grassroots growth for up-and-coming players.

In addition to its world-class gaming hospitality, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas’s versatile production capabilities continue to be at the center of many online esports and entertainment productions throughout the world.

For a schedule of tournaments, walk-up play hours and additional information, please visit hyperxesportsarenalasvegas.com and follow @HyperXEALV.

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports International, Inc. is at the forefront of esports entertainment with a global network of properties designed to serve as competition battlegrounds, content production centers and community experience hubs.

Through direct operation or membership in the Allied Esports Property Network, the world’s first esports affiliate program, Allied Esports’ facilities span North America, Europe, China and Australia, and include the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, a fleet of mobile arenas, the Allied Esports Trucks, and AE Studios in Hamburg, Germany.

Allied Esports’ properties serve as the home to a number of online and offline proprietary productions and events, including Frags and Saturday Night Speedway, as well as original partner programs like the Simon Cup and Trovo Titans.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solution products and conducts business in more than 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and the myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With more than 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets, and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit viewsonic.com.

