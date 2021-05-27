FEops HEARTguide combines digital twins and AI to revolutionize structural heart planning

GENT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FEops strengthens its position as the cloud-based digital health player in the structural heart space by introducing Artificial Intelligence into its CE marked FEops HEARTguide platform.

FEops HEARTguide is a one-in-its-kind procedure planning platform for structural heart interventions that provides physicians with unique insights to evaluate device sizing and positioning pre-operatively. The platform uses digital twin technology based on patient-specific virtual replicas of the heart, and is now being extended with AI-enabled anatomical analyses.

“Adding AI enhances the scalability of FEops HEARTguide significantly. This will help the processing of medical images providing a full anatomical analysis on top of FEops’ unique digital twin technology, ” said Peter Mortier PhD, co-founder and CTO.

FEops HEARTguide is currently commercially available in the European Union, UK, Canada and Australia for its TAVI and LAAo workflows and is expected to be regulatory cleared to enter the US market later this year for its LAAo workflow.

“With FEops HEARTguide, we aim to improve and expand personalized treatment for patients with structural heart diseases. It is our vision that combining digital twins with validated and AI-enabled anatomical analyses generates consistent and accurate data-driven insights that enhance procedure planning and periprocedural guidance in an unprecedented way,” said Matthieu De Beule PhD, co-founder and CEO.

About FEops HEARTguide

FEops HEARTguideTM cloud-based procedure planning environment uses digital twin technology to provide clinicians and medical device manufacturers with first-ever insights into the interaction between transcatheter structural heart devices and specific patient anatomy – preoperatively. Additionally, this includes now also a range of quality controlled, validated and AI-enabled anatomical analyses. The current release includes TAVI and LAAO workflows. Such insights have the power to help ultimately to improve clinical outcomes in real-world hospital settings, as well as to accelerate research and development of novel device-based solutions.

About FEops

Privately held FEops, headquartered in Gent, Belgium, is a digital health player offering cloud-based procedure planning solutions in the structural heart space combining digital twin and AI technologies. In September 2017, FEops announced that it closed a 6 million euros financing, led by Valiance, and joined by existing investors Capricorn Partners and PMV. In December 2019, FEops has been awarded a grant of Euro 3.2 million from the European Innovation Council (EIC) accelerator programme.

www.feops.com