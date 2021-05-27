Los Angeles Lakers Extend Their STAPLES Center Partnership Through 2041 Season

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seventeen-time NBA Champions, the Los Angeles Lakers and AEG, the owners of STAPLES Center, have signed a long-term lease extension agreement ensuring that the defending World Champions will remain in their downtown Los Angeles home arena through the 2041 season.

Since beginning their first season on November 3, 1999 at the iconic venue, the Lakers have achieved the most successful two decades in franchise history, posting both regular season (987-780) and playoff (139-79) records during that time on the way to winning six NBA championships, including last season’s record tying 17th title in the NBA bubble.

Separately, AEG and the Lakers confirmed their plans to make a wide array of significant capital improvements and upgrades throughout STAPLES Center.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with AEG. STAPLES Center ranks as one of the best arenas in the world to play and watch basketball and we are thrilled to be able to call it home for another two decades,” said Jeanie Buss, Governor, Los Angeles Lakers. The decision was made first and foremost with our fans and players in mind and AEG’s commitment to investing significant capital in the arena means that the Lakers will continue to play in one of the world’s premier venues. From the very beginning, AEG proved to be more than just the best arena operators in our industry, and on a daily basis they continue demonstrating why they are the best partner an organization could ask for.”

“When we began developing STAPLES Center, AEG had a singular goal -- to create a showplace venue that would become the heart of sports in Los Angeles, home to the best franchises, events and fans,” said Dan Beckerman, CEO and President, AEG. “There is no doubt that our partnership with the Buss Family and the Lakers solidified the arena’s legendary status from the beginning and brought some of the most memorable moments in sports and entertainment history to fans. We look forward to another 20 years of our successful partnership with the Lakers and believe that the investments we are making will ensure that STAPLES Center remains the epicenter for sports and entertainment, delivering the most exciting events in the world.”

“The true winners today and for the future are our incredible fans, the greatest fans in all of professional sports,” said Tim Harris, President of Business Operations, Los Angeles Lakers. “For more than 20 years, Dan, Lee, and everyone on the arena’s staff has continually shared our vision and commitment to delivering first-class experiences to our players and our fans.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled with today’s announcement and want to thank all of my colleagues who have played such important roles in creating so many unforgettable sports and entertainment moments in our arena,” said Lee Zeidman, President of STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE. “For the past two decades, along with hosting 11 championship seasons achieved by the Lakers, Kings and Sparks, STAPLES Center and LA LIVE have helped drive the revitalization of downtown, bringing millions of fans to Los Angeles each year. Our planned renovations combined with the new Laker championships that are destined to be in our future, mean that the best is yet to come.”

Full Length Announcement Video Link: STAPLES Center x Lakers Full Length 5-27-21 (vimeo.com)

60 Second Social Media Video Link: STAPLES Center x Lakers :60 Social 5-27-21 (vimeo.com)

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

About STAPLES Center

STAPLES Center has clearly established itself as the sports and entertainment center of the world. As the home of four professional sports franchises – the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and the Los Angeles Sparks – STAPLES Center has proven to be a home court advantage for the local teams. The AEG owned and operated arena continues to distinguish itself as the host of major, high-profile events of national and international distinction including the 2004 & 2011 NBA All-Star Games, 2002 & 2017 NHL All-Star Game, 2000 Democratic National Convention, 2009 World Figure Skating Championships and 19 of the last 21 GRAMMY Awards shows. STAPLES Center’s twenty years have also been marked with performances and special events that brought international stature to the downtown Los Angeles venue including concerts Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Prince, U2, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Usher, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Keith Urban, Roger Waters, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Sade, BTS and Justin Timberlake, as well as world championship boxing, family shows and special events. Hosting over 250 events a year, the arena’s reputation for world-class amenities, features and commitment to quality of service and the guest experience is second to none.