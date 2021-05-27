Bōde Signs Deal With Trilogy as Exclusive Mortgage Provider

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bōde has become the first in Canada to create a free, fully online “one stop” home buying experience by partnering with Calgary-based Trilogy Mortgage Corporation.

Trilogy is the second largest mortgage origination company in the prairies and offers a variety of services including new mortgages, refinancing, and mortgage renewal.

Trilogy’s new online application and approval process has been fully integrated into Bōde’s website, allowing buyers to act quickly in Alberta’s hot real estate market.

While mortgage applications usually start online, often the process gets bogged down with numerous phone calls and emailing documents back and forth. Bōde and Trilogy have worked to create a seamless and efficient application and approval process with a secure document management system.

“We are really excited to be able to offer this service to our buyers. Bōde now offers a truly one-stop home shopping experience - and all for free. With a mortgage approval from Trilogy, our buyers can move much more quickly on a property, especially at a time like this when homes are selling fast and there may be multiple offers on the table,” says Alan Kelly, Bōde’s Chief Revenue Officer.

While the process is highly automated, customer support is available at any point should there be complexities to a mortgage application.

“The mortgage approval process has never been very customer-friendly. It’s an outdated process that was ripe for a modern solution that we are pioneering with Bōde. Over the years, we’ve helped thousands of customers secure mortgages and we’re looking forward to using our expertise to help Bōde customers with their home purchases,” says Sam Iaquinta, CEO of Trilogy.

Thanks to Trilogy’s relationships with all the key lenders in Canada, buyers get both the online convenience together with the confidence knowing they are getting the best deal possible.

“I have never had a good experience with banks and given COVID, the banks said financing could not and would not be done over the phone; I had to wait three weeks for an in-person meeting. Trilogy made it easy and effortless,” says Jeremy Fokkens, who has sold two homes with Bōde, both to unrepresented buyers.

With record low interest rates and low supply helping to fuel Alberta’s hot real estate market, Bōde’s marketplace is delivering rapid sales with self represented buyers saving time and money versus the traditional process.

Kelly recommends buyers apply for their mortgage early in the home shopping process. He says delaying your application may result in a missed opportunity.

“We’re making it easy for our buyers to get their financing in place. Once you’ve been approved, then you can confidently make an attractive offer, with fewer conditions than competing buyers who often wait too late, or take too long, to obtain their mortgage,” says Kelly.

No one else in Canada has been able to offer an entirely seamless home buying process where buyers can have their mortgage approved, book a showing, make an offer and go the whole way through to having a signed contract in place, all online for free.

“Our buyers love the advantage of transparency, control and time savings using Bōde, adding Trilogy mortgages is another example of our relentless pursuit to empower the homeowner,” says Kelly.

About Bōde:

Bōde is Alberta’s first real estate marketplace and a smarter way to buy and sell a home. Bōde is reimagining real estate with an intuitive, universal platform that gives everybody with an index finger the ability to control their real estate destiny. Bōde is entirely free for buyers - when someone buys using Bōde, no commission fees are charged to either the buyer or seller.