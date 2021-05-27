Vena’s Quality and Affordable iPhone Cases Now Available On BestBuy.com

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vena, makers of stylish, functional, and protective mobile cases and accessories, today announced the launch of its most popular phone case lines - vCommute, vArmor, and Melange – on BestBuy.com. Serving as the first step for Vena’s expansion into major retailers, the iPhone cases are now available for purchase at an exclusive 20% off price, only available on BestBuy.com.

“At Vena, we are constantly studying current industry and consumer trends to ensure that our products meet every changing need,” said Feon Tan, CEO of Vena. “The vCommute wallet case has been a launching point for future innovation – and with our most recent release on BestBuy.com, we are excited to continue pursuing other retail opportunities, both online and in-store.”

With a hidden card slot to store up to 3 cards, the highly-rated, patented vCommute wallet case – or “the one that gets it all done” – has received praise from major media outlets including WIRED, Tom’s Guide, PCMag, and AppleInsider for its functionality and features. Additional cases on BestBuy.com include the “chic, slim, and grippy” minimalist MELANGE marble case, as well as the “max protection, max toughness,” rugged and durable vArmor holster case.

Vena’s products are built to last – featuring raised bezel to protect the screen and camera from scratches, as well as military-grade drop protection with CornerGuard® Technology, to disperse the force from impact throughout the case if the phone is dropped. In addition to its vCommute, vArmor, and MELANGE phone case lines, Vena offers a wide range of cases and accessories for existing Google, Apple, and Samsung devices, with 24/7 free customer support and a limited lifetime warranty.

About Vena Products

Founded and based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Vena is dedicated to helping you protect and style your latest devices with our innovative designs. We carefully select and design our products to bring life to your device while maintaining a classy, minimalist, and chic appearance.

Our customers are our inspiration. Your lifestyle inspires us to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it’s not about us; it’s about you.