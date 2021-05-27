HempFusion CBD and Probulin Probiotics Partner with Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist and Five-Time World Champion, Kaillie Humphries

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and five-time World Champion Kaillie Humphries. HempFusion CBD and Probulin Probiotics will be Kaillie’s exclusive sponsors in their respective categories through February’s Olympic Games in Beijing 2022 where she is the front-runner for gold for Team USA in both the Two-woman Bobsleigh and the newly introduced Women’s Monobob.

In February 2021, Kaillie extended her claim as the greatest women’s bobsleigh athlete of all time by winning the Two-woman Bobsleigh as well as the Women’s Monobob competition at the World Championships in Altenberg, Germany.

In 2014, Kaillie lobbied the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation to introduce a Four-Person Bobsleigh competition including both men and women and became the first woman to pilot an all-woman team in a men’s World Cup.

Emboldened by the possibility of change within the sport, Kaillie has become a champion for gender equality and is actively leading an international movement that resulted in the inclusion of Women’s Monobob in the Olympic program beginning in Beijing 2022.

With the recent introduction of the Monobob competition to the 2021 World Championships, Kaillie has found a new focus on extending her dominance and growing legacy in the sport of bobsleigh and competing for Team USA with the goal of winning two Olympic gold medals.

Off the track, Kaillie has continued to push the boundaries of female strength and athleticism. In 2019, her relentless workouts on Instagram caught the attention of Sports Illustrated that named her #17 on the list of the Fittest 50 Women in Sports.

“I’m excited to join the HempFusion family of brands,” said Humphries. “When you train as hard as I do, there’s going to be some post workout pain, and I prefer to deal with it using natural products. I’ve done my due diligence, with a number of CBD brands, and I concluded that HempFusion is not only highly effective, but the CBD brand that I can trust to be free of THC and other contaminants.”

“Kaillie Humphries is an exceptional champion, one of the greatest of all time, both on and off the track, and we couldn’t be prouder that HempFusion and Probulin products have earned her trust,” commented Ian deQueiroz, Chief of Brand Strategy for HempFusion Wellness Inc. “Her success, through strength and dedication, is inspiring and her advocacy for women’s equality in sport empowers generations of women who follow.”

“Probulin is another brand I know I can trust to be clean and effective,” continued Humphries. “Gut health plays a big role in overall wellness and Probulin probiotic supplements give me the support I need.”

“Partnering with a champion of Kallie’s stature provides us with an incredible opportunity to educate millions of fans around the world about the wellness benefits of both HempFusion CBD and Probulin Probiotics,” said Jason Mitchell, N.D., Chief Executive Officer of HempFusion Wellness Inc. “Our recent launch on Tmall is especially timely since her arrival in China, a country that loves sport, is highly anticipated. Billions of people will watch her go for more gold.”

As the exclusive CBD and probiotic sponsor of Kaillie Humphries, HempFusion and Probulin look forward to delivering unique digital opportunities and marketing assets including branding on her apparel, social media campaigns, testimonials, personal appearances and more.

Kaillie joins Team HempFusion’s roster of world class athletes including UFC Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst, Michael Bisping, freestyle snowboarding icon, Travis Rice, professional rallycross driver Steve Arpin and Loenbro Motorsports, UFC contender, Brian Ortega, numerous international professional and Olympic level BMX bikers, professional wingsuit flyer and one of "The 25 Most Adventurous Women of the Past 25 Years" by Men's Journal, Steph Davis, and many more.

HempFusion’s family of brands are available through approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states and select international locations and from HempFusion.com and Probulin.com.

Follow HempFusion on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and Probulin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Follow Kaillie Humphries on Instagram @KaillieHumphries and Twitter @BobsledKaillie.

About HempFusion Wellness Inc.

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.