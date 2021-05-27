NuriFlex Inc. and LINE Plus Corporation Sign MoU for Central Bank Digital Currency (“CBDC”) Projects

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuriFlex Inc. (“NuriFlex”) announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with LINE Plus Corporation (“LINE”), and the two companies intend to collaborate in the Central Bank Digital Currency (“CBDC”) platform business in various regions, including but not limited to the Caribbean, South America and Africa.

One of NuriFlex’s business specialties involves the design and development of a blockchain-based platform to offer digital payment and other services for various industry sectors. NuriFlex is currently participating as a main technical partner for the national health coverage system in Cameroon, known as the UHC Project, and it is in several discussions with other partners in Africa to launch other services based on blockchain technologies.

For the last 20 years, NuriFlex Group has focused on the development of a software platform capable of processing a large volume of data, and implemented such a platform to global utility companies. Combining these experiences with blockchain technology, NuriFlex intends to work with a very reputable global partner, LINE Plus Corporation, on global CBDC projects that require a platform that can handle vast volumes of data.

LINE Plus Corporation, the Korea-based subsidiary of LINE Corporation leading LINE’s global business development, has been researching, developing, and operating blockchain-related services including a CBDC blockchain platform with a dedicated blockchain engineering team. Based on LINE Blockchain technology and experience in participating CBDC projects, LINE aims to provide a blockchain platform solution that is the right fit for each CBDC project.

“We are excited to partner and collaborate with LINE on CBDC Projects. The blockchain technology experience and business development capabilities that NuriFlex and LINE bring together will be a great advantage to successfully accomplish CBDC business opportunities,” said Elizabeth Park, Chief Executive Officer of NuriFlex Inc.

“With NuriFlex’s business experience in the region and LINE’s blockchain technology, we hope to bring financial innovation in the Caribbean, South America and Africa with a CBDC blockchain platform,” said Hongkyu Lee, Lead of Blockchain Lab at LINE Plus Corporation.

About NuriFlex Inc.

NuriFlex Inc. is a digital transformation company that provides convergent solutions to address poor efficiency and improve transactional yields in various industries. NuriFlex Inc. offers robust and reliable products and services based on its core telecommunication & blockchain technologies. Learn more at www.nuriflex.com.

About LINE Plus Corporation

LINE Plus Corporation was established in March 2013 in South Korea as a subsidiary of LINE Corporation. It supports LINE’s global business development with programmers, designers, marketers, sales personnel and PR managers from around the world working together.