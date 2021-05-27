SpotOn Partners with Guy’s Restaurant Reboot to Support Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpotOn, a leader in fully-integrated restaurant management system and Point of Sale (POS), has partnered with Guy’s Restaurant Reboot, a primetime special that will inspire and empower the next generation of restaurant owners. As part of Guy’s Restaurant Reboot, SpotOn will make a $25,000 donation to the Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant and provide aspiring restaurateurs with free SpotOn Restaurant POS services for a full year.

Since the start of the pandemic, SpotOn has partnered with restaurant clients to give them the technology and support to stay open and profitable, while preparing them for the future—from rolling out commission-free online ordering and waiving $1.5M in software fees to assisting in PPP loan applications and introducing low-cost private lending through SpotOn Capital. Most recently, SpotOn partnered with the U.S. Small Business Administration to help their clients gain easier access to federal aid through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. With their participation in Guy’s Restaurant Reboot, SpotOn continues its mission to give restaurant owners a fighting chance to do what they love, and make a living doing it.

Guy’s Restaurant Reboot will inspire and empower the next generation of restaurant owners. During the special, SpotOn will present Behind The Counter Conversations with Guy Fieri, where he'll discuss industry trends and restaurant technology with leading chefs and restaurateurs including Jose Andres, Cat Cora, Jon Taffer, Buddy Valastro, Alex Guarnaschelli, Antonia Lofasa, Robert Irvine, Matthew Kenney, Kevin Youkilis and more. SpotOn will also make a $25,000 donation to the Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant, helping one winner fulfill their dream of opening a new restaurant. The company will also provide all 11 winners with free SpotOn Restaurant POS services for a year, which include hardware and software to run their restaurant.

“As the world reopens, restaurants are just beginning to recover, while still facing razor-thin operating margins and a labor shortage unlike any other,” said Kevin Bryla, CMO and Head of Customer Experience at SpotOn. “Through Guy’s Restaurant Reboot we hope to show restaurant owners how technology can help them streamline operations, manage labor costs more effectively, and enhance their guest experience, all while keeping more money in their pocket.”

To help more aspiring restaurateurs get started, SpotOn is launching a special offer—new restaurant clients will receive a $500 instant rebate on the powerful SpotOn Restaurant POS. Visit spoton.com/guy to redeem the offer before September 30, 2021.

Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Reboot will air on June 12, 2021 beginning at 7PM EST on Facebook via Guy Fieri’s Facebook page or at GuysRestaurantReboot.com. It will also be simulcasted by LiveXLive across LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, and more.

About SpotOn

SpotOn powers small- and midsize businesses (SMBs) with the digital tools they need to run and grow their business. The software and payments platform, coupled with a hands-on service model, offers end-to-end solutions which include marketing, website development, appointment scheduling, digital loyalty, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions. SpotOn has employees and offices around the world, including San Francisco, Chicago, Mexico City, Detroit, Denver, and Krakow. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.