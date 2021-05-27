Mass Luminosity Announces Infralinx Has Joined North Point to Raise Capital for Next-Generation Communication and Streaming Platform Beacon®, Launching This Fall

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mass Luminosity, a global research, technology and experiential company, proudly announces that North Point Mergers & Acquisitions has joined forces with Infralinx to complete an ongoing private placement and raise additional capital for Mass Luminosity’s new Beacon® platform.

Beacon is a revolutionary video and voice communication platform bringing security, quality and simplicity to video and voice communications. Created with a mission to enhance natural communication, Beacon’s state-of-the-art encryption safeguards all communication, ensuring confidentiality and protecting identity. As competing conferencing services and social media networks are scrutinized for lack of privacy, Beacon's focus is on users' privacy, security and safety. Launching in fall 2021, Beacon offers fast and continuous connections, 3D audio, Ultra HD video, free unlimited call time, and a plethora of interactive tools.

“We interact daily with many communications and commerce systems. The clarity and security of these solutions are paramount to our effectiveness and success. We are privileged to represent Mass Luminosity, which has developed Beacon—a proprietary, next-generation, fully integrated communication, commerce, and streaming platform that delivers a private, secure, in-the-room experience. We are using it ourselves, and it has materially enhanced our impact,” says Richard Ornitz, chairman of Infralinx.

“Video and voice conferencing has been forced into accelerated growth, although existing platforms have a surprisingly blatant disregard for privacy and security and little concern for user experience,” added Angel Munoz, founder and CEO of Mass Luminosity. “We created Beacon to bring the simplicity of a feature-rich communications platform to the world and to eliminate spying of private communication through advanced encryption and security for all voice and video calls.”

About Infralinx

Infralinx is a boutique infrastructure consultancy firm made up of experienced partners and affiliated companies including U.S. based Infralinx Capital Partners (IFCP), offering specialist advisory capabilities in developing, financing and investment globally across the transaction cycle and capital structure. For more information, visit https://www.infralinx.com/.

About North Point Mergers & Acquisitions

North Point is a leading independent investment bank focused on providing financial advice on mergers and acquisitions and raising institutional capital. Since its founding in 2004, it has advised on more than 200 transactions representing world class brands in over $30 billion of transaction value. For more information, visit https://www.nptma.com/.

About Mass Luminosity (Creator of Beacon)

Beacon Technologies is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mass Luminosity, which was launched in 2011 as a global research, development and technology company seamlessly integrating people into augmented virtual environments. Mass Luminosity is best known for its gaming social platform, GTribe that has over five million members. Mass Luminosity is led by its founder and CEO, Angel Munoz, who joined the video game industry in 1995 after a career in investment banking. Munoz spearheaded the global esports industry by launching the world’s first professional league for video gamers. For more information, visit https://massluminosity.com/.