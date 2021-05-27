Fitness Sensation Isaac Boots Announces Torch’d™ Hamptons Classes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instagram fitness sensation ISAAC BOOTS (@isaacboots) announced today that he will teach classes in the Hamptons this summer to benefit seven local charities. Classes will take place at the amphitheater of the Children’s Museum of the East End every Saturday and Sunday for 12 weekends from June 19th through September 5th, 2021. The special “TORCH’D™ LIVE! FROM THE HAMPTONS” series of classes will be available live to Isaac’s global audience through a variety of streaming platforms.

Tickets for Isaac’s classes will go on sale on Thursday, May 27th, 2021 at 10am EST at isaacboots.com. Torch'd has teamed up with tech partner, Talent Hack to provide a seamless booking experience for participants. As attendee space is limited, there will also be a waiting list where interested participants can sign up to be notified of last minute availability, additional classes, and more news about the Residency.

The Hawaiian-born Boots is a popular celebrity trainer, with clients such as KELLY RIPA, LISA RINNA, VANESSA HUDGENS, JESSICA CHASTAIN, and many others. After getting his start as a dancer and choreographer in Broadway shows like “West Side Story” and “Mamma Mia,” Boots became known for his successful fundraising efforts, including one for ``No Kid Hungry” in which he raised $1.2 Million that concluded in March. Isaac offers a free TORCH’D™ workout every day at 11 am EST on Instagram LIVE.

“I couldn’t be more excited to lead classes at the Children’s Museum of the East End this summer,” said Isaac from his home in New York City. “It will be an opportunity to work out with my Boots Babies in person while having fun and raising money for seven incredible organizations whose initiatives benefit local Hamptons children and teens,” Isaac continued. “I am honored that the Children’s Museum is hosting this special Residency.”

"The Children’s Museum and the six other nonprofits involved in the East End Fund for Children are very excited to partner with Isaac this summer. His exercise classes are a fantastic way to work out and have fun at CMEE while helping support vulnerable kids in our community,” said Stephen Long, President, Children’s Museum of the East End.

Recently, Isaac launched “Isaac’s Dance + Donate Challenge” in association with NYU Langone Health. His newest fundraising effort benefits nurses and frontline hospital workers who are experiencing severe stress-related symptoms following their work over the past 15 months battling the Covid-19 pandemic. 100% of funds raised goes to wellness and resiliency initiatives for nurses and frontline workers and is already achieving tremendous participation.

A portion of proceeds from the Residency will benefit seven local charities. The organizations were selected because they collectively serve a range of age groups from infants through teenagers from across the five East End Townships. They include:

Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center runs a food pantry for over 700 people, as well as continuing all their thriving programs for after-school, teens, college prep, and a new workforce training program.

runs a food pantry for over 700 people, as well as continuing all their thriving programs for after-school, teens, college prep, and a new workforce training program. Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE) operates a food pantry for 75+ families each week, as well as bilingual support groups and educational programs for at-risk children and families.

operates a food pantry for 75+ families each week, as well as bilingual support groups and educational programs for at-risk children and families. Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center runs a weekly food pantry for 50 families, and has added extra classrooms and staffing to address the increased demand for childcare among essential workers.

runs a weekly food pantry for 50 families, and has added extra classrooms and staffing to address the increased demand for childcare among essential workers. i-tri provides a touch point for vulnerable families in the community, providing mental, emotional, and physical training for adolescent girls along with other outreach programs such as art therapy and mentoring circles.

provides a touch point for vulnerable families in the community, providing mental, emotional, and physical training for adolescent girls along with other outreach programs such as art therapy and mentoring circles. Project MOST offers an array of programs for students in Pre-K through Grade 8 including full day remote learning support, after school, summer learning, and small group weekend workshops. Program hours are designed to match the hours when families are working.

offers an array of programs for students in Pre-K through Grade 8 including full day remote learning support, after school, summer learning, and small group weekend workshops. Program hours are designed to match the hours when families are working. The Retreat provides comprehensive services, including shelter and counseling to children impacted by violence and abuse, as well as violence prevention education to grades 3-12. It is also assisting nonresident clients with food, transportation, and medication during the pandemic.

provides comprehensive services, including shelter and counseling to children impacted by violence and abuse, as well as violence prevention education to grades 3-12. It is also assisting nonresident clients with food, transportation, and medication during the pandemic. Southampton Youth Association provides recreational programming in small, intimate groups and on Zoom that develops their character, while maintaining distance and safety. In addition, it is offering scholarships to students for high quality SAT prep and is providing financial support for families to buy groceries.

In addition to his classes, Isaac will soon be announcing the opening of “Torch’d Shoppe by Isaac Boots”, a pop up retail store showcasing the sponsors of his Summer Residency as well as offering a selection of unique products personally curated by Isaac.

ABOUT ISAAC BOOTS:

Born and raised in Hawaii, Isaac Boots is a celebrity trainer, choreographer, and Broadway dancer with a long list of credits to his name. While using his experience crafting routines on the main stages of the pop music world and training artists to sculpt their bodies in preparation for their demanding projects, Isaac created TORCH’D™, a sustainable workout that burns fat, builds stamina, and achieves visible results. Isaac teaches a free TORCH’D™ workout everyday at 11 am EST on Instagram LIVE (@isaacboots). He is known for his significant fundraising efforts for several non-profit organizations.

TORCH’D™ Summer Residency is produced by PLASTER PRESENTS, a division of PLASTER PARTNERS LLC, founded by Isaac’s personal manager Michael Catalano.