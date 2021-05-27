Simone Biles Headlines Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour Visiting 35 Arenas this Fall

The 35-city tour kicks off in Tucson, September 21, 2021 with stops along the way in Denver, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Newark, and Brooklyn, before concluding in Boston, November 7, 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MagicSpace Entertainment and AEG Presents/Concerts West today announced tickets will go on-sale Friday, June 11 for the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular that will be headlined by the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles. Athleta, a leading women’s performance lifestyle brand, has joined as the title sponsor of the show, which will feature an all-star team of female gymnastic champions spreading messages of empowerment and togetherness to inspire the next generation of athletes.

The 35-city tour kicks off in Tucson, September 21, 2021 with stops along the way in Denver, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Newark, and Brooklyn, before concluding in Boston, November 7, 2021. The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour is supported by associate sponsors GK Elite and SPIETH America. A full list of cities and ticket information can be found at www.goldoveramericatour.com/goat/tickets.html.

“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing,” said Biles. “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment, all while celebrating the gold inside each of us!”

View the announcement video here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/q2e5asc88cqepc9/AACd8EUrqrNxuIhgMEfo_XdGa?dl=0

Biles will be joined by 2016 Gold and Silver medalist in Rio and Dancing With The Stars champion Laurie Hernandez, All-American, NCAA National Champion and viral video sensation Katelyn Ohashi, winner of three gold medals in 2019 and 2020 at the Tokyo World Cup Morgan Hurd, 2018 NCAA National Champion from UCLA where she achieved 10 perfect 10’s Peng-Peng Lee, Jamaican qualifier for the 2021 Tokyo games Danusia Francis and 8-time U.S. National team member Jordan Chiles. More gymnasts will be announced in the coming months.

The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will spotlight each gymnast performing segments from their most famous routines mixed with career highlights and personal videos, social media interactions, spoken word, and a crew of gymnastic dancers under eye-popping LED video screens and lights. Together, these women are not only top-of-their-game athletes but also the ultimate squad goal inspiration to girls and young women worldwide. The show emerges from their personal values of empowerment, friendship, positive body image, mental health awareness, and self-confidence.

The creative team includes Director Mark “Swany” Swanhart and Associate Director Louanne Madorma, along with world-renowned gymnastics coach Valorie “Miss Val" Kondos Field, who serves as Supervising Choreographer for the tour. The tour is produced by Lee D. Marshall and executive produced by Mark “Swany” Swanhart, Louanne Madorma, Valorie “Miss Val" Kondos Field, and Guy Phillips.

To sign up for the presale and for more information about VIP packages and a chance to participate in the show finale of the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, visit www.GoldOverAmericaTour.com. Follow on Instagram & Facebook @GoldOverAmericaTour, Twitter @GoldOverAmerica and YouTube. #GoldInAllOfUs

About MagicSpace Entertainment

Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour is produced by MagicSpace Entertainment. A boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing and general management expertise. www.MagicSpace.net

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

About Athleta

A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of empowering a community of active women and girls. Athleta's versatile premium performance lifestyle apparel is designed by women for women with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle – from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its over 200 retail stores across the United States, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.