Orange Marketing Becomes a Diamond HubSpot Solutions Partner

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Orange Marketing announced that it has achieved diamond tier within HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program. Diamond is the second-highest status within the ecosystem, and Orange Marketing is one of only 10 diamond-tier partners in California.

“Rapidly growing SaaS organizations need our services and seek out our award-winning marketing strategy and tactical execution,” said Orange Marketing Co-founder Kelsey Galarza. “We’ve built a reputation for our inbound and outbound practice area through unmatched customer results and satisfaction.”

The Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. It’s a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth and enables its members to offer a wide breadth of more sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.

“Frankly, I'm not surprised by Orange Marketing's rapid growth,” said David Appleby, HubSpot Channel Account Manager. “The team has a unique combination of strategic and technical know-how that allows them to move quickly and turn around phenomenal results in their focus industries. When I get a prospect or customer that needs help scaling their startup or technology business, Orange is a team I can call.”

Over the past year, Orange Marketing has grown its business by helping software and technology companies grow using inbound marketing and sales techniques. Orange Marketing’s notable milestones and achievements include:

More than 30 HubSpot implementations and optimizations

Earning more than 70 HubSpot certifications

Growing 82% per year since inception.

About Orange Marketing

Orange Marketing specializes in sales, marketing and services implementation for B2B software and technology companies with a unique focus on start-ups. Founded in 2018, Orange Marketing is a fully remote team with colleagues throughout the United States and with partner relationships worldwide. Orange Marketing is headquartered in California and holds more than 70 HubSpot Certifications. For more information, visit OrangeMarketing.com.