C-Sweet Event: Clean Beauty and Sustainability

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C-Sweet, a rapidly growing national organization with a mission to foster executive level relationships for women across sectors in business and industry, today announced a new virtual event -- Clean Beauty and Sustainability -- set for Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, at noon PDT. This event will feature Ms. Gregg Renfrew, founder and CEO of Beautycounter, a leading clean beauty and skincare company, as well as Ms. Kelly Kovack of BeautyMatter for an engaging discussion on what clean beauty means and how these two powerhouse women started their businesses and built their brands while focusing on transparency, sustainability, and using premium-quality products in beauty and skin care.

“This event is for all women who not only use make up but all beauty products,” said Beth Hilbing, Sr. Program Manager and Principal IT Business Partner at Boeing, as well as Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “It is important to understand the value that clean, sustainable products hold and ways we can further support a growing industry founded on thoughtfulness and awareness.”

“There are so many products out there that not only cause damage to you, but to the environment as well,” said Dianne Gubin, President of Amplify Professional Services Inc., an executive search and IT consulting firm, and Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “Learning and hearing from industry leaders on the latest trends in beauty as well as advantages the right products can provide is something we are thrilled to offer to the C-Sweet members and women everywhere.”

Renfrew is the founder and CEO of Beautycounter, a leading clean beauty and skincare company which she founded in 2011. The multi-channel, direct to consumer brand has been recognized as a pioneer of the clean beauty movement advocating for stricter regulations for the entire beauty industry.

Before launching Beautycounter, Renfrew established herself as a retail leader. She sold her successful bridal registry company, The Wedding List, to Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia in 2001. She then led new-concept, brand, marketing, merchandising and operational consulting engagements with Bergdorf Goodman, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, Intermix, Sugar Paper, and Lela Rose, among other high-profile corporate and entertainment clients.

Recognized as a strong advocate for women, Renfrew has inspired thousands as a champion of both clean beauty and women’s entrepreneurship. Renfrew has spoken at Vanity Fair’s Founders Fair and Fortune’s Most Powerful Women and NextGen Summit, as well as top business schools, including Wharton University of Pennsylvania), Tuck (Dartmouth), Stanford and Columbia. Beautycounter has received numerous awards including being named to CNBC 2020 Disruptor 50 list, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Allure Best of Beauty, Glamour Beauty Awards, Refinery29 Innovators List, New Beauty Awards, WWD’s 2019 Best-Performing Beauty Company (small cap), and the CEW’s 2019 Indie Brand of the Year.

Renfrew currently serves on the Board of Directors for The Nantucket Project and previously served on the boards of organizations including GOOD+ Foundation, Healthy Child Healthy World and her alma mater, Miss Porter’s School, where she was the commencement speaker in 2014. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and three children.

Kovack is the quietly loud renegade of the beauty industry, with 25 years of experience and an ability for intuiting emerging trends. Kovack started her career in beauty as a member of the original executive team of Bliss. As Managing Director of the seminal Bliss catalog and product division, Kovack took on the way women bought beauty. Joining MD Skincare (Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare) in its nascent stage, she was responsible for the foundational branding and marketing strategies that positioned the brand as one of the premier cosmeceutical brands in both the retail and professional arenas. In addition, she launched Dr. Gross’ book Your Future Face, which helped establish him as a leader in the field of dermatology.

Kovack launched BeautyMatter in the fall of 2016 with the firm belief that in a fast-moving world, information is knowledge, but context matters. She set out to use her experience building brands and scaling businesses to offer a new perspective and holistic approach to B2B content, filling a void in the beauty industry.

As an advisor and strategist, Kelly has consulted dozens of organizations of all sizes, from emerging start-ups to iconic institutions including multibillion-dollar brands like Old Navy, Banana Republic, Procter & Gamble, Estée Lauder, and Mattel, as well as notable independents like Carol’s Daughter, Zirh, MD Solarsciences, LOLI Beauty, One Love Organics, Jimmyjane, and many others. She advises Venture Capital and Private Equity on beauty transactions, and executional and operational strategies.

Malavenda is a transformative leader in Los Angeles who drives innovation by understanding customers deeply and leading through empathy. She is a serial entre/intrapreneur, building successful initiatives at ZoomInfo, Monster, Deloitte, Accenture and Johnson & Johnson. She is currently Managing Partner at KOL Ventures, investing in startups with products or services to expand women's power and influence. This includes health, consumer products, and technology. Prior to KOL, Malavenda founded EVVEMI, the first ever data-driven care management platform for beauty and wellness which exited to Unilever.

Malavenda has conducted her career as a strategy and corporate development executive, architecting successful acquisitions, mergers, and exits with the most recent being VP, Strategy & Corporate Development for ZoomInfo. During her tenure, she solidified various strategic partnerships that later led to successful acquisitions (NeverBounce, Komiko, EverString, Datanyze, Clickagy) and positioned ZoomInfo to become one of the most successful IPOs in 2020 out of COVID, performing at 52 percent above market expectations with a valuation of $17 billion.

Malavenda catalyzed several award-winning high-growth ventures in healthcare, consumer products and technology – including companies acquired by Microsoft, Bosch and IMG. She has raised more than $4 billion in seed, venture capital, Private Equity, IPO and post IPO financings’ and achieved considerable returns for investors. In addition to Malavenda’s career success, she continues to provide her thought leadership as an advocate and mentor for women and serves as a board member for Planned Parenthood and Partner’s Healthcare Innovation.

Converge Technology Solutions, a North American Software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Visit https://convergetp.com/

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Sacramento), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Boston, the firm represents sophisticated clients — including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies — across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

Woodruff Sawyer- Woodruff Sawyer is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US with global expertise. Visit https://woodruffsawyer.com/

Google- Google LLC is an American multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software and hardware. It is considered one of the Big Five technology companies in the U.S., alongside Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft.

To register for this online event, to go https://www.csweet.org/Events and sign up.

The webinar’s featured nonprofit: RedRover staff and volunteers provide temporary emergency sheltering, resources, financial assistance, and emotional support when animals and people are in crisis. We empower educators to help kids develop empathy and awareness of animals’ well-being and increase awareness about the importance of the human-animal bond. RedRover

C-Sweet creates opportunities for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement. This includes female CEO, CFO, COO, CIO / CTO, CMO, President, Vice President and Director level attendees, as well as Founders across industries. Executives in finance include Venture Capital, Private Equity, Institutional Investment, Investment Banking, Family Offices, Hedge Funds, and more for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement.

C-Sweet™ fosters executive level professional networks of female colleagues in leadership positions to promote innovation and create new opportunities for trusted and confidential exchange and business / career development as members connect with others to freely brainstorm and discuss challenges facing business and individual projects.

Emerging leaders are supported by Women who support Women on their way to the top and extend a hand to those that follow through the creation of learning and networking opportunities that lead to professional growth and personal advancement.

The organization consistently offers exclusive educational networking events, panels, keynotes and mastermind programs. To sign up for the mailing list and attend future events, send an email to: CSweetExecs@gmail.com. To join C-sweet, or become a sponsor, go to www.csweet.org.