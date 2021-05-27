Cobham Mission Systems Secures Fuel Tank Inerting Solution for a Fifth U.S. Major Commercial Airline

DAVENPORT, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cobham Mission Systems, the U.S.-based global technology leader in fuel tank inerting systems (FTIS), announced a long-term agreement to provide air separation modules (ASM) for another major U.S. airline operating Boeing 737s (B737). An aircraft’s ASM prevents the build-up of explosive conditions in fuel tanks by generating nitrogen enriched air to help lower the amount of oxygen in the fuel tank. Since its introduction in 2015, Cobham has delivered 885 B737 ASM model NC1211 units which have achieved over 5,000,000 flight hours with no failures, providing our airline partners with substantial savings in ownership and maintenance costs.

“Cobham Mission Systems is delighted to partner with another major US airline,” said Jason Apelquist, SVP business development and strategy. “Our air separation modules are the most reliable in the world, with 2,100 delivered and more than 17,600,000 flight hours on commercial aircraft worldwide. We are proud to contribute to our airline customers’ aircraft operation and maintenance cost reduction efforts through the outstanding performance, reliability and life on-wing Cobham ASMs provide.”

Cobham is a world leader in gas separation and has been developing and delivering fuel tank inerting systems and subsystems for 30 years. With 6,700 systems on commercial (including B737, A320, A321, and B787) and military aircraft, and a total over 52,000,000 flight hours, Cobham holds the unique technical ability to design an optimally sized and configured fuel tank inerting system using Hollow Fiber Membrane technology. Cobham fuel tank inerting systems are designed for both military and commercial applications.

For more information about Cobham Mission Systems’ fuel tank inerting systems for aerospace, visit https://www.cobhammissionsystems.com/nitrogen-inerting/fuel-tank-inerting or contact Mike Donahue, business development manager, Cobham Mission Systems, Mike.Donahue@cobham.com or +1 (563) 508-4303.

About Cobham Mission Systems

As the world’s leading supplier of critical control solutions, Cobham Mission Systems helps customers increase the safety and mission capabilities of personnel and equipment in extreme environments. Proven and trusted solutions include air-to-air refueling, fuel tank inerting, life support, space propulsion, weapons carriage and missile actuation that enable customers to achieve mission success. www.cobhammissionsystems.com