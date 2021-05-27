RIZE Helps Little You Play at a Whole New Level in the Personalized Toy Business

Little You lets kids make unique custom anime figures that can be 3D printed in RIZE's kid-tough full-color composite material and delivered to their door (Photo: Business Wire)

TORONTO & CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RIZE, Inc., a company dedicated to bringing industrial 3D printing to all users, has partnered with Little You so that kids can turn their wildest imaginings into functional 3D anime toys made using RIZE’s technology and materials.

A Toronto-based personalized toy design platform dedicated to fostering innovation and creativity, Little You lets kids make unique custom anime figures that can be 3D printed and delivered to their door. Until now figures were available only in 3D color sandstone, a fragile material that requires careful handling.

The agreement with RIZE enables Little You to offer users an option of 3D printing their creations in RIZE’s full-color RIZIUM™ composites – materials that are recyclable, environmentally-friendly and tough enough for hours of rugged play.

With RIZE’s materials, Little You-designed custom figures can move off the shelf and into the hands of the creator. Kids can carry their creations anywhere – toss them in their backpacks, carry them in their pockets, share them with friends, or dance with them in the rain.

The agreement enables toys that are both full color and durable, and allows Little You to more efficiently scale its operations backed by RIZE’s growing ecosystem.

“With RIZE, Little You sets our users’ imagination free to make amazing full-color custom toys with the click of a mouse – and gives us another way to reinforce our brand,” said Christina Guo, founder of Little You. “Together we’re taking our users’ experience to the next level.”

“Little You shows how innovative toy companies are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE. “We’re delighted that the XRIZE full-color 3D printing technology can help Little You unleash the creativity in children of all ages.”

About Little You

Little You is a platform which lets you design, personalize, and create custom characters using the latest in web and 3D printing technology. Visualize your character in 3D and order a custom collectable toy. Idealized and developed by Christina Guo, the idea for Little You came up while she was studying at OCAD University. As an artist and a believer of the importance of creativity and seeing the world through the eyes of a child, the founder of Little You strives to provide countless opportunities for children to acquire social skills while bringing families even closer together. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest.

About RIZE

RIZE Inc. is an Additive Manufacturing 2.0 company based in Concord MA focused on enabling sustainable and inclusive innovation with safe, affordable, and full color 3D printing. RIZE is the only 3D printing firm named to the World Economic Forum 2020 Technology Pioneers list and is known for its commitment to sustainable practices in 3D printing. It is also the first 3D printing company in the world to receive the UL GREENGUARD certification for health and safety for its printers, materials and inks.

RIZE’s unique patented 3D printing technology enables production of full color, functional parts in homes/offices/factories/point-of-care settings using safe, non-toxic materials that are engineered for strength and durability. Applications include full color functional prototypes, medical models, customized tools and fixtures and urban lifestyle items.