Disguise Announces Global Multi-year Contract With Funko to Create Pop! Masks™ for Collectors and Halloween Fanatics

POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Disguise, Inc., world leader in costume design and manufacturing, today announced a global agreement and innovative collaboration with Funko, the leading pop culture consumer products company, to design, market, manufacture and distribute Pop! Masks™ in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, South America, and Asia commencing in 2021. Initial designs for 2021 will feature iconic characters from top licensors like Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The oversized masks capitalize on the iconic aesthetic of Pop!. They are designed to be wearable and displayable with limited runs of each style to drive collectability. In 2022, Disguise will expand the line with fresh styles from additional licensors with more than 30 new styles.

“Disguise is thrilled to be partnering with Funko on a truly break-frame product like our wearable Pop! Masks. The iconic Funko’s Pop! style translates to a really fun wearable product for cosplay and dress up occasions. We know Funko fans and Halloween lovers will jump at the opportunity to wear, collect and display our new Pop! Masks,” said Tara Hefter, President and GM of Disguise, Inc.

“We’ve spent years building up our business around fan-first collectability, community, and affordability. Pop! Masks are born from that same tradition, and just like our other products, Pop! Masks can be celebrated year round. It’s another massive opportunity for fans to wear or display their fandom and connect with their fellow pop culture enthusiasts,” said Jason Bischoff, Director of Global Licensing for Funko.

Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting-edge costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. Funko provides an array of exciting new and classic characters to create an amazing line of products. With Disguise’s continued dedication to detail and quality, these new lines are sure to hit the mark with collectors, Halloween customers and retailers alike.

Disguise’s Pop! Masks are now available for pre-order on Amazon in North America and Europe and will be available later this year on Funko.com. They will also be available in Australia, New Zealand and LATAM this fall.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the costume and dress up industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories for the largest U.S. and international retailers, specialty and pop up stores. Based in San Diego, Disguise designs and manufactures millions of products each year for the hottest licensed brands in movies, television and video games for the U.S. and international markets. With new styles for every day dress up or occasions including Halloween, Book Day, Carnival and Purim, Disguise brings smiles and creates memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

About Funko:

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://www.funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).