Square and Google Team Up to Help Square Sellers Get Discovered Online

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Square announced a new integration with Google Merchant Center that makes it easier for Square sellers to reach new customers through direct product listings on Google. Square for Retail merchants can now have products from their businesses populate right alongside items from other ecommerce stores of all sizes, helping smaller sellers to increase reach and revenue by uncovering new customers buying online.

"It's tough to find new customers, especially during a pandemic," said Christo de Klerk, manager of The Red Balloon Company, a party supply and gift store based in Seattle. “Leveraging Google Product Listings on Square for Retail afforded us the opportunity to reach more new customers in our area, quickly, and efficiently.”

The integration with Google Merchant Center allows Square for Retail sellers to quickly and easily add their item catalog to Google’s surfaces including Search, the Shopping tab, Images, Maps and YouTube. Buyers can then click on the listings and buy the item directly from the seller’s online store. This integration provides a simple way for sellers to reach new customers at no additional cost. Consumers also benefit because Google helps buyers discover and support independent businesses more easily. This new integration was the first to be driven by the Stitch Labs team that Square acquired last year.

“Our goal is to help sellers reach new customers,” said Alyssa Henry, Executive Vice President, Square. “Online sales have been a significant revenue driver for sellers of all types and sizes over the past year. We’re looking forward to partnering with Google to unlock even more opportunities for retailers as they look toward the future and begin to rebuild.”

“Google has a natural synergy with platforms like Square as we both work toward supporting a more open commerce ecosystem and empowering retailers of all sizes. Our new integration will help Square for Retail merchants to become discoverable to more people across Google for free, and ultimately give consumers more choice in their shopping journeys,” said Bill Ready, President of Commerce, Payments & NBU at Google.

To learn more about these updates, and how Square is helping retailers prepare for the year ahead visit https://squareup.com/us/en/point-of-sale/retail.