H Code and Mexican Multimedia Leader Imagen Digital Announce Exclusive Partnership

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H Code, the largest Hispanic digital media company in the U.S., today announces its exclusive partnership with Imagen Digital, the leading multimedia company in Mexico. Through this partnership, H Code will represent 100% of Imagen Digital’s inventory in the United States, offering brands and advertisers unparalleled access to the company’s leading media properties, including Excélsior, the second-oldest news outlets in Mexico City.

“We’re grateful that Imagen Digital has entrusted us with their partnership as they prepare to engage with U.S. audiences on a larger scale. Our capabilities will ensure that their digital properties are utilized to their full potential and generate them even more success,” says Parker Morse, CEO and Founder of H Code.

Imagen Digital owns some of the most highly trafficked digital media properties in Latin America which produce content focused on sports, food, health, business, technology and more. Brands and advertisers can now engage with the company’s U.S.-based Spanish-speaking audiences using H Code’s premium products, which include display, rich media, video, mobile, native, social/digital channels, as well as creative services.

“With the growing population of Hispanic audiences in the U.S., we knew that we needed the right partner to help us take advantage of this increasingly lucrative market. We’re looking forward to working with H Code to help us realize all the opportunities for further growth in advertising partnerships and initiatives,” says Alfredo Martell, Director General of Imagen Digital.

The partnership with Imagen Digital bolsters H Code’s position as a leader in Hispanic digital media and allows H Code to utilize large, engaged U.S. Hispanic audiences and maximize campaigns for brand partners. Imagen Digital adds to H Code’s growing roster of Latin American media partnerships and further establishes its foothold in the region. The company has previously secured strategic partnerships with leading Latin American publishers including Peru-based Grupo El Comercio and Grupo Vocento based in Spain.

“The engaging content that Imagen Digital’s properties produce is a valuable opportunity for brands and advertisers to tap into. We look forward to helping them make that connection with Imagen Digital,” says Pablo Rivera, VP of Publisher Development for H Code.

About H Code

Founded in 2015, H Code has solidified its place as the largest Hispanic digital media company in the United States. Committed to reaching Hispanic audiences at scale, H Code strives to leverage its learnings, brand equity, and expertise to shape the future of media by unlocking diverse audiences through data and authentic creative and content. Today, H Code’s employee base is 84% multicultural, 65% Hispanic/Latinx, and 49% female across its offices in the U.S. and Latin America.

Named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation by multiple outlets, H Code strategically brings together targetable data, exclusive inventory, authentic creative and custom content, and more to influence powerful Hispanic consumers every day through digital and integrated campaigns. Backed by its proprietary intelligence platform that derives insights from a robust influencer network and the largest Hispanic digital panel, H Code delivers the most impactful, data-driven strategies to effectively reach and influence multicultural audiences online with unmatched authenticity.

Grupo Imagen is the number one digital content platform in Mexico with a total of 14 portals. More information can be found on its website http://www.imagen.com.mx/