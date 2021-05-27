APOLLO Insurance Partners With the Graphic Designers of Canada to Offer Their Members Access to Digital Insurance

APOLLO Insurance has partnered with the Graphic Designers of Canada (GDC) to provide their membership with access to digital insurance products. (Graphic: Business Wire)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) (TSXV: APLO Reserved), Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with the Graphic Designers of Canada (GDC), to offer immediate digital insurance products, specifically tailored to their membership of over 850 graphic designers across Canada.

Launched in April 2019, APOLLO now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada through brokers and embedded partnerships like the one with the GDC. In January 2021, APOLLO announced the close of a CAD $13.5 million Series A financing round.

“APOLLO is always looking for forward-thinking organizations like the GDC to partner with,” said APOLLO Director of Business Development Jill Carberry. “The 2020’s promise a renaissance of entrepreneurship, and APOLLO will be there to support graphic designers with access to digital insurance products.”

GDC is Canadaʼs national certification body for graphic and communication design and, since 1956, has established standards for design professionals, educators, and leaders.

“GDC® is very pleased to partner with APOLLO to ensure members have access to fulsome Errors and Omissions insurance at competitive rates,” said GDC Executive Director Melanie MacDonald. “As an association with 65 years of community trust, GDC takes great care in ensuring the partnerships we enter into are with like-minded, reputable organizations.”

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real time, and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.

Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small business and individuals without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

About GDC

GDC® is Canadaʼs national certification body for graphic and communication design and, since 1956, has established standards for design professionals, educators, and leaders. Through our certification program, GDC licenses the unique CGD™ certification mark to members whose services meet rigorous, standardized criteria. The CGD certification mark is recognized across Canada as the mark of professional services and ethical business conduct.

GDC is a member-based organization of design professionals, educators, administrators, students and affiliates in communications, marketing, media and design-related fields. Our members come together via nine chapters across Canada to advocate for the advancement of the design profession. For more information, visit: https://www.gdc.net/