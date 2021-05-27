Jumio Expands Channel Program through New Distribution Relationship with Ingram Micro’s Emerging Business Group

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. and its Emerging Business Group (EGB), which offers providers high-touch services, specialization and speed to market.

Under the new agreement, Ingram Micro will market and distribute Jumio’s AI-powered identity verification solutions to its growing base of channel partners in the U.S. and Latin America to help its business partners operate more efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve.

Jumio uses AI, machine learning and biometrics to automate the identity verification process and help companies improve conversion rates, comply with AML and KYC regulations and better detect fraud — all while delivering a definitive yes/no decision in seconds.

“We are thrilled that our alliance with Ingram Micro will help position Jumio to better meet the business needs of our channel partners and expand our reach, sales and technical enablement resources,” said Dean Hickman-Smith, Jumio’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“We’re pleased to play an increasingly important role within Jumio’s go-to-market strategy,” says Donald Scott, Director, Vendor Management, Emerging Business Group, Ingram Micro. “Together with our channel partners we are simplifying complex technologies and putting technology to work for businesses of all sizes.”

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered identity solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification and eKYC platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has carried out more than 400 million verifications spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.