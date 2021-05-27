Tallo and the North America Scholastic Esports Federation Partner to Close Talent Gap in STEM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tallo, the leader in end-to-end virtual talent development today announces their partnership with the North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF), the leader in scholastic esports. This partnership will create the nation's largest virtual network of young esports talent and the higher education institutions and employers looking to recruit them. Thousands of members of NASEF’s 1,500+ clubs will have the opportunity to join the nearly 1.5 million students and young professionals on the Tallo platform to showcase their skills and abilities, connect with other members of the esports community, access educational and career guidance, and ultimately connect with relevant opportunities and employers.

“The skills and experiences students gain from participating in esports is becoming increasingly valuable in the workforce” said Casey Welch, CEO and Co-founder of Tallo. “Esports allow participants to develop hard and soft skills that the employers we work with are looking for in the future workforce. This partnership with NASEF will bring these players together in a virtual, safe environment to foster meaningful connections.”

This partnership comes shortly after NASEF announced a consolidation with the High School Esports League (HSEL) and the Middle School Esports League (MSEL). This union combined the only state-credentialed curriculum for bringing STEM/STEAM career options to students through esports (NASEF) with the nation’s leading provider of K12 esports competitions (HSEL). Now, participants in HSEL’s esports competitive events and NASEF’s clubs from across the country will be able to create free professional profiles on the Tallo platform, which already has a presence in 27,000 high schools and 4,500 colleges and universities. On Tallo, students will be able to add digital badges to their professional profile to showcase their participation and achievements in NASEF’s competitive esports events, making it even easier for employers to find and connect with them.

“NASEF’s goal has always been to leverage student interest in esports to help prepare them for STEM and STEAM career pathways. This partnership with Tallo will give students a mechanism to showcase their strengths as strategists, content creators, entrepreneurs, organizers—and as high-caliber competitors in a team environment,” said Gerald Solomon, founder and executive director of NASEF.

About Tallo:

Tallo is an online platform that connects talent with opportunities. The Tallo app assists students in designing a career pathway, educators in recruiting top talent to their schools, and employers in developing a stable, continuous talent pipeline. Over 1.4 million students (age 13+) and professionals showcase their skills and abilities in their online profile, connect directly with companies and colleges looking for the next generation of talent, and match with over $20 billion in scholarships. For more information, visit www.tallo.com.

About NASEF:

The North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) is on a mission to provide opportunities for all students to use esports as a platform to acquire the STEM/STEAM-based skills and critical communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in work and in life. NASEF is the anchor of the World Wide Scholastic Esports Foundation, a nonprofit umbrella entity formed to support NASEF’s global expansion along with other international partners. Find NASEF at NASEF.org and on Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.