Velodyne Lidar Intelligent Infrastructure Solution Wins Smart 50 Award

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced its Intelligent Infrastructure Solution, powered by Bluecity, was named a winner of the 2021 Smart 50 Award, recognizing the solution’s innovation in smart city applications. The awards, presented by Smart Cities Connect, have a highly competitive review process and honor the 50 most transformative smart cities projects in the world.

Velodyne’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution helps governments solve some of their most challenging and pervasive infrastructure problems. The solution combines Velodyne’s award-winning lidar sensors and Bluecity’s powerful artificial intelligence (AI) software to monitor traffic networks and public spaces. It generates real-time data analytics and predictions to improve traffic and crowd flow efficiency, advance sustainability and protect vulnerable road users.

The Intelligent Infrastructure Solution is deployed in multiple North America cities, including in Quebec and British Columbia, with upcoming installations in New Jersey. To qualify for a Smart 50 Award, solutions must have achieved results at a municipal scale or equivalent.

Velodyne’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution creates a real-time 3D map of roads and intersections, providing precise traffic monitoring and analytics that is not possible with other types of sensors like cameras or radar. It reliably collects data in any lighting or weather condition, supporting 24/7, 365 days a year operation, while also protecting people's privacy. The solution advances safety through multimodal analytics that detect various road users including vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. It can predict, diagnose and address road safety challenges, helping municipalities and other customers make informed decisions to take corrective action.

“The Smart 50 Award recognizes Velodyne’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution as one the 50 best examples of smart cities technology at work in the world,” said Jon Barad, Vice President of Business Development, Velodyne Lidar. “The award demonstrates how this innovative lidar-based approach can transform roads and transportation infrastructure into smart cities, creating sustainable, safer communities.”

The Smart 50 Awards Gala will be held in Washington, D.C. this October, co-located with Smart Cities Connect Conference.

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

