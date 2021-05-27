Panorama Travel Solutions Partners With YTexas to Offer Custom Travel Club Benefits to Texas Businesses

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panorama Travel Solutions, the affinity travel group and technology service provider for Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business, announced today a collaboration with elite business network YTexas to build an exclusive online travel club for its members.

Representing a growing network of CEOs and business executives from many of the top companies in the state, YTexas is seeking to establish an exclusive travel club that will provide additional value for its members. Through this collaboration, Panorama Travel Solutions will create the YTexas Travel Club, building a comprehensive travel experience platform – complete with complimentary travel advisors and discounts on cruises, transportation, accommodations and more – which can be accessed by members directly through the YTexas website.

The program will also assist companies that are relocating and expanding business operations in Texas, along with organizations that are related to the transitioning process such as corporate relocation companies, economic development organizations, and Fortune 1000 companies.

“As a prominent driver of business growth and expansion in our state, YTexas is the ideal partner to help Panorama Travel Solutions expand its footprint in this market,” said Ed Curtis, CEO at YTexas. “By partnering to create the YTexas Travel Club, the Texas business community can benefit from exclusive travel discounts and exciting perks their entire family can enjoy. The relocation process can be daunting – but this partnership will be another benefit which can make it easier for employees having to make the transition.”

When working with the Panorama Travel Solutions team of travel and technology experts, organizations around the world can have a customized travel club experience for their members, customers or employees – tailored for their brand. Panorama Travel Solutions provides a wide array of travel and lifestyle services through the delivery of an optimized booking engine, inventory at more than 600,000 hotels and resorts, and competitive pricing.

“With affinity partners including large employers, banks, retailers, trade associations and others around the world, Panorama Travel Solutions sought to expand our business presence in Texas, making YTexas the perfect partner in that endeavor,” said Fiona Downing, senior managing director of Panorama. “Today more than ever, organizations want to hold onto and attract great employees and customers, and are seeking innovative, standout benefits. By developing an exclusive travel club, organizations can provide their stakeholders with the insider knowledge, steep discounts, and inspiration needed to book an amazing vacation – something they will never forget.”

The Panorama Travel Solutions travel club product is powered by Alliance Reservations Network, a Panorama company, which has been at the forefront of online travel booking technology since 1995. Panorama is a part of Travel + Leisure Co., the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club and lifestyle portfolio.

About Panorama Travel Solutions

Panorama Travel Solutions specializes in designing and operating travel membership programs. From off-the-shelf house brands to bespoke travel clubs, Panorama Travel Solutions delivers customized discount travel membership clubs and technology solutions for our affinity partners, including large employers, banks, retailers, trade associations and others in the U.S., Mexico, Asia and Europe. Visit panoramatravelsolutions.com to learn more.

About Panorama

Panorama™ delivers a broader perspective to the world of travel as part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL). The travel businesses under the Panorama umbrella – RCI, 7Across (formerly DAE), The Registry Collection, Love Home Swap, Extra Holidays, Panorama Travel Solutions, @Work International, and Alliance Reservations Network (ARN) – provide services to travel providers and their millions of members around the world. Visit PanoramaCo.com for more information.