ZYUS Life Sciences Partners with Portugal’s Aureuspharma to Further Increase International Patient Access to Medical Cannabinoids

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. ("ZYUS"), a Canadian life sciences company leading scientific research and development in phyto-therapeutics, announces that it has entered an exclusive, multiyear agreement with Aureuspharma, LDA (“Aureuspharma”), a Portuguese-based pharmaceutical distributor, to distribute and sell ZYUS’ medical cannabinoid formulations to Portuguese patients upon receiving all necessary approvals. Under the agreement, ZYUS’ cannabinoid formulations are expected to hit the Portuguese market as early as the second half of 2021. This is another important milestone in ZYUS’ mission to improve quality of life for patients globally.

ZYUS is a leader in exploring the potential of cannabinoids through clinical research to advance the scientific understanding and their role in pain management and other medical solutions. Since launching direct sales and distribution of its products to registered patients across Canada, ZYUS continues to expand its global footprint, having recently announced distribution in Australia, and now expanding into Europe. ZYUS is currently working closely with Aureuspharma to finalize all necessary Portuguese and Canadian permitting to make its cannabinoid formulations available to Portuguese patients.

“Millions of patients around the world are suffering from pain and ZYUS is committed to increasing international distribution of our high-quality cannabinoid formulations to meet their needs to help improve quality of life, both physically and emotionally,” said ZYUS CEO Brent Zettl. “Our new partnership with Aureuspharma will mark ZYUS’ entrance into the European market, and we intend to continue expansion across the continent through additional distribution agreements.”

Patients and healthcare practitioners looking for more information on ZYUS and its product range of plant-made therapeutics can visit www.zyus.ca.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Inc.

ZYUS is a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the global development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates. Through clinical research and IP development, we intend to deliver high-quality oils, softgels, topical creams and other cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates to patients worldwide. The ZYUS vision is to elevate cannabinoids as a standard of care and expand the potential of protein-based formulations in pursuit of a transformational impact on patients’ lives. ZYUS: Advancing the Science of Well-Being. Visit www.zyus.com.

About Aureuspharma LDA

Aureuspharma LDA is a private Portuguese company which imports, markets, and sells a range of medical devices and cannabis-based products. Our mission is to provide top quality service by offering premium products through hospital and retail pharmacy channels.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ZYUS to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations with respect to our business plans, research activities and product lines, and the timeline for our products to be available on the Portuguese market.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “expected,” “expectation,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “continues,” “potential,” “targeted,” “plans,” “possible” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “may,” “could,” “would” or “should” occur or be achieved, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that all necessary approvals and permitting will be obtained, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include the risk that the necessary approvals and permitting will be delayed or may not be obtained.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. ZYUS does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.