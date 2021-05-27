ViewSonic Named by Allied Esports as the Official Gaming Monitor and Official Streamer Room Partner of HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas

BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, and Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE), announced a multi-year agreement where ViewSonic will be the Official Gaming Monitor and Official Streamer Room Partner of Allied Esports’ flagship esports venue, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas.

ViewSonic will equip all HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas gaming stations, including in the main arena and front lobby, with the ViewSonic ELITE™ XG270 27-inch gaming monitors, and the ViewSonic® CDE5010 4K Ultra HD displays will be positioned at the front entrance of the recently renovated Streamer Room. ViewSonic branding will be present throughout HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, including the Streamer Room, on the main arena’s 50-foot LED wall, and on the Champions Circle digital display. ViewSonic will also provide ELITE XG270 monitors for the Allied Esports Truck in North America.

“This is a very special time for ViewSonic and ViewSonic Gaming,” said Jeff Volpe, president of ViewSonic Americas. “We’re excited to be a part of the Allied Esports family of sponsors and thrilled that this opportunity will get our world class gaming monitors into the hands of the best gamers from around the globe at the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas. ViewSonic has exciting new ELITE gaming products coming to market later this year. This Allied Esports and HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas sponsorship is just the beginning of our growth and reach in esports and gaming overall.”

“As pandemic restrictions have eased and event dates are now filling up, the timing couldn’t be better to bring on a partner like ViewSonic, whose premium products will significantly enhance the gaming experience at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “We’re thrilled to welcome ViewSonic to our family of partners and excited to continue to provide our guests with a setup that takes their gameplay to the next level.”

ViewSonic is committed to deliver a fun and reliable experience for console and PC gaming. The ELITE gaming monitors are passionately developed and engineered for all gamers, from professionals and enthusiasts to beginners and casual players, to be competitive at all levels. A gamer’s equipment is just as important as their skill level, and a monitor needs to have the latest technologies to deliver high refresh rates, fast response times and vivid images. ViewSonic is dedicated to growing with the gaming industry by offering support within esports through education and by partnering with and sponsoring teams, brands, influencers, and programs throughout the world.

ViewSonic ELITE XG270 Gaming Monitor

27-inch gaming monitor with native Full HD 1080 (1920x1080) resolution

Ultra-fast 1ms (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate [via DisplayPort (v1.4) and HDMI (v2.0)]

NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible technology

99% sRGB color coverage

Frameless design and dynamic RGB lighting

ViewSonic CDE5010 Commercial Display

50-inch display with native 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolution

Integrated multi-core processor and 8GB of internal memory

Bundled with vController software for maintenance and remote management

As the premier esports venue and production facility in North America, the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas has become a global destination for esports fans, professional players, streamers and influencers, event organizers, publishers, and teams. Since opening in March 2018 at the Luxor Hotel and Casino, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas has hosted more than 500 events, including industry icons like League of Legends All-Star, Capcom Cup, and the NBA 2K League.

For a schedule of tournaments, walk-up play hours and additional information, visit hyperxesportsarenalasvegas.com and follow @HyperXEALV.

For additional news and information about ViewSonic ELITE, visit the website, and follow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. To find out more about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports International, Inc. is at the forefront of esports entertainment with a global network of properties designed to serve as competition battlegrounds, content production centers and community experience hubs.

Through direct operation or membership in the Allied Esports Property Network, the world’s first esports affiliate program, Allied Esports’ facilities span North America, Europe, China, and Australia, and include the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, a fleet of mobile arenas, the Allied Esports Trucks, and AE Studios in Hamburg, Germany.

Allied Esports’ properties serve as the home to a number of online and offline proprietary productions and events, including Frags and Saturday Night Speedway, as well as original partner programs like the Simon Cup and Trovo Titans.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content, and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solution products and conducts business in more than 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and the myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With more than 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets, and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.