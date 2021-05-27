Spruce Announces Strategic Partnership with Lincoln Property Company to Modernize the Future of Multifamily Living

DALLAS & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Property Company, one of the largest and most diversified real estate companies in the United States, and Spruce, the leading provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry, announced today that they are partnering to bring Spruce’s full suite of home services to Lincoln communities across the United States. This alliance of industry leaders will allow for an integrated living experience for Lincoln’s residents that brings convenience directly into their homes.

Through this partnership, any Lincoln-managed community will have the ability to quickly implement Spruce’s tech-enabled service platform, allowing its residents to easily book services including housekeeping, chores, pet care, laundry, and more. By orchestrating the hundreds of service interactions that take place every day in a large apartment community, Spruce is changing the way people live in their homes. For property managers, a relationship with Spruce enables them to increase resident engagement and retention and better manage access onsite.

“At Lincoln, our goal is to provide exemplary service and convenience for all residents. We understand resident needs for comfort and convenience in their home and we support solutions offering high-quality home services,” said Theresa Kaiser White, VP of Asset Management and Procurement at Lincoln Property Company. “Spruce provides an on-demand convenience platform allowing residents to schedule services quickly and easily. We are very excited to expand this offering to Lincoln communities and grow our partnership with Spruce.”

The future of multifamily centers on convenience and personalization. Lifestyle services are an extension of Lincoln and the community, and residents expect their community to embrace and enable the services they use daily.

Both Lincoln and Spruce pride themselves on putting residents first. When executed with precision and trust, lifestyle services create an integrated living experience for residents. According to an internal review of Spruce data, residents who purchase two or more services have a renewal rate of 81.4 percent. The renewal rate for residents who purchase more than 20 hotel-like services jumps to nearly 90 percent, far above the industry average of just more than 52 percent.

“Lincoln Property Company is an unquestioned industry leader in the multifamily industry that is known for providing its residents with a complete living experience," said Ben Johnson, Founder and CEO of Spruce. "As a resident in a Lincoln-managed community, I have experienced firsthand how an engaged property staff and integrated services can create an experience that is so much more than a bed and four walls, particularly in the time of COVID. We are excited to be partnering with Lincoln on a national scale to bring a new dimension of living to their residents.”

Spruce is directly involved in the logistics and operations of its local service partner companies, who use Spruce’s proprietary workflow management system to manage and scale their businesses. Spruce mandates that all service professionals who represent the brand undergo background checks, meet insurance requirements, complete comprehensive training, demonstrate scheduling processes and meet high quality-control standards.

About Spruce

Spruce is the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry. The company currently offers Chores, Housekeeping, Pet Care, Laundry and Dry Cleaning services to over 1,000 select apartment communities throughout the country. Through the Spruce app, residents are able to quickly book services from certified, insured, and background-checked professionals who arrive in Spruce-branded uniforms. Spruce is focused on delivering the highest-quality services to residents on-demand. Venture-backed and headquartered in Austin, the company has more than 40 employees and is growing rapidly.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965, by Mack Pogue, as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. Lincoln is currently the second-largest multifamily manager in the United States with over 210,000 units under management.