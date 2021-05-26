AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings for Members of Optimum General Companies

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Optimum Insurance Company Inc. (Montreal, Quebec), Optimum West Insurance Company Inc. (Burnaby, British Columbia) and Optimum Farm Insurance Inc. (Trois-Rivieres, Quebec), which are members of Optimum General Companies and collectively known as Optimum General. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Optimum General’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

