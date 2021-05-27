Experian Partners With Microsoft to Help Global Businesses Prosper in a Data-Driven World

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experian have today announced a new partnership with Microsoft which will help organisations globally make more informed, intelligent decisions with their data and deliver better outcomes for their customers.

The partnership will support more organisations looking to improve the quality of their data, allowing them to use it more effectively and turn it into actionable insight.

Organisations now have quick, efficient, and easy access to a range of Experian data solutions through Microsoft’s AppSource and Azure Marketplace - the online application stores that provides a tailored catalogue of certified, cloud-based business solutions.

The development comes at a time when the importance of cloud hosted solutions has been further emphasised by the Covid-19 pandemic and the acceleration of digital transformation projects.

Business users globally can access Experian’s Aperture Data Studio as well as real-time address, email and phone validation APIs through Microsoft Azure and Microsoft AppSource marketplaces.

The availability of Aperture Data Studio in Azure Marketplace allows new and existing Microsoft Azure clients to access the product under a BYOL (bring your own license) model. Whilst Experian’s real-time validation APIs can be seamlessly integrated into Microsoft’s suite of business applications to help customers better manage the customer contact data entering their organisations.

Financial service providers in the UK will also be able to take advantage of the latest innovations in open data, which can help their customers successfully manage their money. This is available through Microsoft Azure.

Experian’s Open Data Platform underpins more than 180 million API requests a month and is currently being used by over 200 organisations. The technology has allowed credit card and auto finance providers, rental property agencies, mortgage lenders and gaming companies to better assess whether services are affordable for their customers.

Andrew Abraham, Managing Director of Experian’s Global Data Quality division, said: “Having accurate, complete, valid and well managed data is essential for businesses to deliver better outcomes for their customers. The publication of Experian’s suite of products provides access to the solutions that can really help them achieve this and unlock the many opportunities that data can bring.”

Jake Zaborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said: “We’re pleased to welcome Experian to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The marketplaces are the go-to for Microsoft customers worldwide to discover, evaluate, and request further information about certified solutions. Experian’s presence on these platforms ensures that the company’s data solutions fit seamlessly into Microsoft’s ecosystem of business applications and further strengthens their status as a Microsoft Gold Partner.

