GA Telesis and Air Transport Services Group Announce Joint Venture to Build U.S.-Based Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital (SPAH)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. & WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GA Telesis, LLC, a global aviation services integrator, announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services, to build a GA Telesis Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital (“SPAH”) in the Central or Midwest of the United States. The SPAH will be capable of inducting more than 200 engines per year.

While the specific location is under evaluation, consideration will be given to a centralized location in the United States with a strong interstate and airport network.

The SPAH will target engines manufactured by General Electric, Pratt & Whitney, International Aero Engine, and CFM International and will initially offer the following services:

Engine lease return inspections

QEC installations

Boroblend repairs

Top case repairs

Accessory gearbox repairs

Hot section repairs

Compressor rear frame repairs

Engine storage and preservation

Airworthiness Directives

Service Bulletin implementation

Engine module changes

Engine test and thrust conversions

Engine troubleshooting

Engine MPD Tasks

The grand opening of GA Telesis’ first SPAH in Helsinki, Finland is scheduled for June 13, 2021. The SPAH in Helsinki includes a state-of-the-art integrated test cell capable of producing 100,000 lbs of thrust. The US-based SPAH is projected to be operational in Q1 of 2022 with full FAA approvals and is similarly evaluating proposals for the design, construction, and location of a state-of-the-art test cell projected to produce up to 100,000 lbs of thrust.

“Prior to completion of our SPAH in Helsinki, we have had overwhelming demand for maintenance slots from our global customers,” said Russell Shelton, President of the Engine Strategy Group at GA Telesis, LLC. “This strategic partnership with ATSG will deliver a one-of-a-kind resource to jet engine owners and operators in North and South America, and the test cell will be a game-changer,” he added.

“We are excited to join with GA Telesis to bring engine repair solutions to our portfolio of industry-leading aviation services,” said Rich Corrado, President and CEO of ATSG. “This joint venture with GA Telesis will provide our leasing customers and our airlines with the high quality they have come to expect from ATSG.”

About GA Telesis, LLC

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing leasing/financing, component solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company’s core business is its mission to ensure “Customer Success,” built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.