Guardian trust taps Moody’s Analytics structured finance solution to accelerate automation.

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moody’s Analytics today announced that Guardian Trust, the leading provider of trustee and security trustee services in New Zealand, has chosen the Moody’s Analytics ABS Suite™ software solution to administer its trust management and structured finance-related corporate trust services.

Securitisation is an important tool for institutions of different sizes and maturity to finance their business and diversify their wholesale funding base. This selection is part of Guardian Trust’s investment in its infrastructure to support the securitisation issuance programs of its bank and non-bank clients in New Zealand.

The ABS Suite solution is a platform for end-to-end structured finance administration which supports securitisation issuance programs of all sizes, asset classes, and complexities. Issuers and trustees globally use it to increase operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and automate the manual processes associated with structured finance transactions.

The New Zealand securitisation market has seen rapid expansion but is still in a relatively early stage of development compared with most mature markets. “Guardian Trust is a key participant in ensuring that market structures operate effectively. As the industry grows and matures, we consider investment in and development of infrastructure vital to further enhancing issuer and investor confidence in securitisation,” said Harry Koprivcic, CEO of Guardian Trust. “Moody’s Analytics has expertise in supporting an array of securitisation types, and by using its platform we have the flexibility and control to adapt to the evolution of New Zealand’s capital markets.

“Using an industry-leading platform such as the ABS Suite solution will help us mitigate operational risks and provide a framework for scalability, flexibility, and operational excellence. It demonstrates our continued investment in both people and technology to ensure that we are at the forefront of the industry and continue to deliver an expanding set of high-quality services that help issuers efficiently manage their programs,” added Mr. Koprivcic.

“We are proud to help Guardian Trust automate and strengthen its structured finance systems infrastructure,” said Marc Levine, Managing Director of Structured Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “The ABS Suite solution has served the industry for decades and we continue to develop its capabilities to deliver customers the latest technology in line with industry trends.”

The ABS Suite solution is part of the Moody’s Analytics set of products for the structured finance market, including solutions for issuers and investors.

About Guardian Trust

Guardian Trust has operated in New Zealand for over 125 years.

We have a market-leading position and are experienced in all aspects of corporate trust work, with over $240 billion of assets under supervision / administration. We are the leading provider of trustee to the New Zealand structured finance market.

We act as Trustee for 30 master securitisation programmes representing approximately 90% of the New Zealand securitisation market where an independent trustee has been appointed.

Guardian Trust has a specialist team that manages its wholesale funding transactions which includes securitisation, security trustee and agency appointments. We have been recognised by KangaNews as the leading provider of trustee services by being awarded the New Zealand Trustee of the Year for four years running.