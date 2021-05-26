American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Revenue and Operating Income, Exceeding Expectations with Positive Growth Across Brands -- Results Reflect Excellent Execution on the “Real Power. Real Growth.” Value Creation Plan

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021. Due to the significant impact COVID-19 had on fiscal 2020 financial results, first quarter fiscal 2021 results are compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019, which management believes is a more meaningful comparison.

“Our first quarter results were truly outstanding and reflected excellent progress on our “Real Power. Real Growth.” value creation plan in addition to favorable external factors. Demand for Aerie’s product and powerful brand platform continued at a rapid pace, which drove significantly higher sales, margins, and profitability. The American Eagle initiatives to reignite the brand, optimize inventory, and reduce promotions resulted in a meaningful recovery in margins, with more runway ahead. I am extremely pleased with how our teams are executing across all functions, from our customer-facing priorities through our supply chain initiatives. We have been well positioned to meet higher demand for our products and have exceled in managing all facets of our business. We remain poised for success, and our brands are stronger than ever. I believe we are on pace to deliver our 2023 operating profit target well ahead of schedule,” said Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

First Quarter 2021 Results Compared to the First Quarter of 2019

Total net revenue increased $148 million, or 17% to $1.03 billion, compared to $0.89 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

Aerie revenue increased 89% to $297 million. American Eagle revenue increased slightly to $728 million.

AEO’s digital revenue increased 57%. Store revenue was flat, due to COVID-19 related traffic pressure and store closures in Canada. US store revenue increased in the quarter.

Gross profit of $436 million rose 34% from $325 million in the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin expanded 550 basis points to 42.2% from 36.7%. The increase reflected significantly higher merchandise margins across brands, primarily due to higher full-priced sales, lower promotions and inventory optimization initiatives. Lower rent expense also benefited gross margin for the quarter. This was partly offset by higher delivery and distribution center costs, due to increased digital mix and higher shipment costs, as well as increased performance-based incentive compensation.

Selling, general and administrative expense leveraged 40 basis points as a rate to sales, due to strong revenue growth. The dollar increase of $34 million from 2019, was due to performance-based incentive compensation, an increase in corporate salaries and higher variable selling expenses, partly offset by lower travel expense.

Depreciation and amortization expense of $38 million decreased $7 million from $45 million in the first quarter of 2019, leveraging 140 basis points, due to strong revenue growth, asset impairments, as well as lower capital spending in 2020.

Operating income of $133 million compared to operating income of $48M and adjusted operating income of $49 million in the first quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, the operating margin expanded 730 basis points to 12.9%, the highest rate since 2007. Aerie’s operating income increased 747% to $70 million from $8 million reflecting a 23.5% operating margin. American Eagle operating income increased 39% to $151 million compared to $109 million reflecting a 20.8% operating margin

Average diluted shares outstanding were 207 million compared to 174 million in first quarter 2019. The increase primarily reflected 34 million shares of unrealized dilution associated with the company’s convertible notes.

EPS of $0.46 this year compared to EPS of $0.23 in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EPS of $0.48 this year excluded $0.02 of non-cash interest expense on the company’s convertible notes. Adjusted EPS of $0.24 in first quarter of 2019 excluded $0.01 of restructuring charges.

Inventory

Total consolidated ending inventory at cost increased $11 million or 2% to $467 million compared to 2019. The increase was due to higher inventory for Aerie to support strong demand, assortment expansion and new store growth. For the American Eagle brand, inventory declined due to inventory optimization initiatives and lower clearance levels.

Capital Expenditures

In the first quarter of 2021, capital expenditures totaled $37 million. For fiscal 2021, the company expects capital expenditures to be in the range of $250 to $275 million, prioritizing strategic customer-facing and supply chain investments.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The company ended the period with total cash and short-term investments of $792 million, an increase from $350 million in first quarter 2019. The quarter-end cash balance included $406 million in proceeds from the April 2020 convertible notes offering.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes information on non-GAAP financial measures (“non-GAAP” or “adjusted”), including consolidated adjusted operating income and earnings per share, excluding non-GAAP items. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP information is provided as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful for an alternate presentation of the company’s performance, when reviewed in conjunction with the company’s GAAP consolidated financial statements, as it helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude in such non-GAAP measures. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted operating income provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to the key financial metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making.

These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore, should not be used exclusively in evaluating the company’s business and operations. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) May 1, May 2, May 4, 2021 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 716,679 $ 855,769 $ 304,671 Short-term investments 75,000 29,956 45,000 Merchandise inventory 466,698 421,729 456,160 Accounts receivable 149,056 106,751 73,836 Prepaid expenses and other 88,347 144,733 70,936 Total current assets 1,495,780 1,558,938 950,603 Property and equipment, net 627,967 667,258 744,670 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,130,743 1,292,769 1,444,225 Intangible assets, including goodwill 69,696 51,973 57,221 Non-current deferred income taxes 45,995 25,612 20,951 Other assets 30,485 33,561 37,683 Total Assets $ 3,400,666 $ 3,630,111 $ 3,255,353 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 231,932 $ 177,124 $ 231,760 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 297,561 328,366 266,819 Accrued compensation and payroll taxes 87,488 21,622 29,425 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 56,498 61,451 54,622 Unredeemed gift cards and gift certificates 50,754 48,503 42,025 Accrued income taxes and other 20,250 2,405 25,146 Dividends payable - 22,756 0 Total current liabilities 744,483 662,227 649,797 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,126,165 1,303,296 1,328,663 Long-term debt, net 329,718 642,972 - Other non-current liabilities 24,737 24,633 35,142 Total non-current liabilities 1,480,620 1,970,901 1,363,805 Commitments and contingencies - - - Preferred stock - - - Common stock 2,496 2,496 2,496 Contributed capital 648,434 646,350 570,443 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,810) (55,050) (35,354) Retained earnings 1,951,496 1,826,413 2,028,627 Treasury stock (1,389,053) (1,423,226) (1,324,461) Total stockholders' equity 1,175,563 996,983 1,241,751 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,400,666 $ 3,630,111 $ 3,255,353 Current Ratio 2.01 2.35 1.46

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) GAAP Basis 13 Weeks Ended May 1, % of May 2, % of May 4, % of 2021 Revenue 2020 Revenue 2019 Revenue Total net revenue $ 1,034,614 100.0% $ 551,692 100.0% $ 886,290 100.0% Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and warehousing expenses 598,424 57.8% 523,386 94.9% 561,369 63.3% Gross profit 436,190 42.2% 28,306 5.1% 324,921 36.7% Selling, general and administrative expenses 264,492 25.6% 188,197 34.1% 230,741 26.0% Impairment, restructuring, and COVID-19 related charges - 0.0% 155,619 28.2% 1,543 0.2% Depreciation and amortization expense 38,271 3.7% 42,730 7.7% 44,791 5.1% Operating income (loss) 133,427 12.9% (358,240) -64.9% 47,846 5.4% Interest expense (income), net 8,506 0.8% 146 0.1% (1,954) -0.2% Other (income) expense, net (1,860) -0.2% 2,983 0.5% (2,228) -0.3% Income (Loss) before income taxes 126,781 12.3% (361,369) -65.5% 52,028 5.9% Provision (Benefit) from income taxes 31,318 3.1% (104,207) -18.9% 11,276 1.3% Net income (loss) $ 95,463 9.2% $ (257,162) -46.6% $ 40,752 4.6% Net income (loss) per basic share $ 0.57 $ (1.54) $ 0.24 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.46 $ (1.54) $ 0.23 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 167,257 166,781 172,598 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 206,562 166,781 174,703

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended May 1, 2021 Interest Expense,

net Diluted Earnings

per Common

Share GAAP Basis $ 8,506 $ 0.46 % of Revenue 0.8% Less: Convertible debt(1): (4,429) 0.02 (4,429) 0.02 Non-GAAP Basis $ 4,077 $ 0.48 % of Revenue 0.4% (1) Amortization of the non-cash discount on the Company's convertible notes

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended May 4, 2019 Operating Income Diluted Earnings per

Common Share GAAP Basis $ 47,846 $ 0.23 % of Revenue 5.4% Add: Restructuring Charges(1): 1,543 0.01 Non-GAAP Basis $ 49,389 $ 0.24 % of Revenue 5.6%

(1) - $1.5 million for pre-tax corporate restructuring charges, primarily consisting of severance and closure costs for our company-owned and operated stores in China

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. RESULTS BY SEGMENT (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended May 1, 2021 American Eagle Aerie Corporate(1) Total(2) Total net revenue $ 727,702 $ 297,487 $ 9,425 $ 1,034,614 Operating income (loss) $ 151,232 $ 69,978 $ (87,783 ) $ 133,427 % of revenue 20.8 % 23.5 % 12.9 % Capital expenditures $ 13,439 $ 10,819 $ 12,548 $ 36,806 13 Weeks Ended May 2, 2020 American Eagle Aerie Corporate(1) Total(2) Total net revenue $ 390,250 $ 154,981 $ 6,461 $ 551,692 Operating Income (loss) $ (213,749 ) $ (19,129 ) $ (125,362 ) $ (358,240 ) % of revenue -54.8 % -12.3 % -64.9 % Impairment and restructuring charges $ 90,926 $ 18,215 $ 46,478 $ 155,619 Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $ (122,823 ) $ (914 ) $ (78,884 ) $ (202,621 ) % of revenue -31.5 % -0.6 % -36.7 % Capital expenditures $ 8,099 $ 8,788 $ 17,023 $ 33,910 13 Weeks Ended May 4, 2019 American Eagle Aerie Corporate(1) Total(2) Total net revenue $ 724,613 $ 157,035 $ 4,642 $ 886,290 Operating Income (loss) $ 109,080 $ 8,265 $ (69,499 ) $ 47,846 % of revenue 15.1 % 5.3 % 5.4 % Impairment and restructuring charges $ - $ - $ 1,543 $ 1,543 Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $ 109,080 $ 8,265 $ (67,956 ) $ 49,389 % of revenue 15.1 % 5.3 % 5.6 % Capital expenditures $ 18,551 $ 11,575 $ 6,447 $ 36,573

(1) Corporate includes revenue and operating results of the Todd Snyder and Unsubscribed brands, which are not material to disclose as separate reportable segments. Corporate operating costs represents certain costs that are not directly attributable to another reportable segment. (2) The difference between Total Operating Income (loss) and Income (loss) before Taxes includes the following, which are not allocated to our reportable segments:

- Interest expense (income), net of $8.5M in Fiscal 2021, $0.1M in Fiscal 2020 and ($2.0M) in Fiscal 2019

- Other (income) expense, net of ($1.9M) in Fiscal 2021, $3.0M in Fiscal 2020 and ($2.2M) in Fiscal 2019

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. STORE INFORMATION (unaudited) First Quarter 2021 Consolidated stores at beginning of period 1,078 Consolidated stores opened during the period AE Brand 4 Aerie stand-alone(3) 6 Unsubscribed 1 Consolidated stores closed during the period AE Brand (14) Aerie stand-alone (1) Total consolidated stores at end of period 1,074 AE Brand 891 Aerie stand-alone(3) 179 Aerie side-by-side(2) 178 Unsubscribed 2 Todd Snyder 2 Stores remodeled and refurbished during the period 3 Total gross square footage at end of period (in '000) 6,816 International license locations at end of period (1) 236 Aerie Openings Aerie stand-alone(3) 6 Total Aerie side-by-side stores (2) 0 Total Aerie Openings 6