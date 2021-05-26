Fox News Media’s Proud American Franchise Returns for Eighth Consecutive Year With Special Memorial Day Themed Programming

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOX News Media’s franchise series Proud American will kick off its eighth year celebrating the United States’ armed forces and those who have served by highlighting American heroism across the organization’s platforms, including FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX News Audio and FOX News Digital. In commemoration of Memorial Day, the signature series will feature uplifting and powerful stories of active members of the U.S. military as well as its veterans. Additionally, in recognition of the 2021 edition of Proud American, FOX News Media will donate $25,000 to The Navy Seal Foundation and $15,000 to the USO effort to deliver meals to service members supporting COVID-19 vaccine missions.

Leading up to and through the Memorial Day holiday, FNC will feature Proud American branded segments throughout the network’s daytime and evening programming, including interviews with veterans, top military officials and military philanthropists, among other inspiring content. Special coverage will begin on Friday, May 28th with FOX & Friends’ Janice Dean broadcasting live from the Intrepid Air, Sea & Space Museum, while Griff Jenkins will co-anchor FOX News Live from the Marine Corps Memorial in Washington, DC on Saturday, May 29th from 12-2 PM/ET.

FNC will also present “Proud American: Tunnel to Towers Special” hosted by veteran and FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth on Saturday May 29th at 8 PM/ET from Liberty State Park with the Freedom Tower as a backdrop. Sponsored by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the special will provide viewers with a look inside the history of the charitable organization, introduce the audience to families that Tunnel to Towers has impacted and spotlight the upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11. On Sunday, May 30th at 10PM/ET, Hegseth will also host “Modern Warriors: Reflections,” honoring four American warriors, among the veterans who have bravely served our nation. Coverage will continue through FNC’s primetime programming on Memorial Day (May 31) with various programs highlighting the franchise.

Additionally, FOX News Audio will present The Proud American Podcast Series with all new episodes leading up to Memorial Day. In this special five-part podcast series, veteran and FOX Nation host Johnny Joey Jones reminds listeners of those who served and secured the many freedoms Americans enjoy today. Additionally, FOX News Radio will release two hour-long specials to its affiliate network, including Proud American Special with Jones, and a special edition of Jason in the House with FNC contributor and former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz. FOX News Digital will also provide curated Proud American content on a dedicated FOXNews.com webpage leading up to Memorial Day.

