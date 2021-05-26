Southeastern Grocers launches patriotic campaign in support of military service families

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, and Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and Founder of Folds of Honor, are joined by Folds of Honor scholarship recipients for the launch of the grocer’s annual community donation program. (Photo: Business Wire)

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, and Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and Founder of Folds of Honor, are joined by Folds of Honor scholarship recipients for the launch of the grocer’s annual community donation program. (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, today announces the launch of a six-week community donation program as a continued partnership with Folds of Honor to benefit its mission to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Now through the Fourth of July, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can help support this important cause by simply rounding up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar or by making a donation of their choice at check out in honor of United States military heroes and their loved ones. Every cent donated to Folds of Honor will help to provide private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, along with higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we care passionately about our communities, especially our military men and women who embrace the call to serve our country. Over the past three years, we have successfully funded more than 815 academic scholarships for Folds of Honor, and we continue to support their mission to make a lasting impact in our local communities through the education of our military service families. When our customers stand with us in support of Folds of Honor, together we are supporting our nation’s future while making a difference in the lives of families who have selflessly sacrificed to keep our freedoms free.”

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and Founder of Folds of Honor, said, “We are so grateful for our partnership with Southeastern Grocers as they continue to fly in formation with us to uplift the children and spouses of America’s heroes. This community donation program gives their generous customers and associates an easy way to honor our veterans and pay it forward by rounding up their spare change for our shared mission to narrow the education gap for our country’s future leaders. They truly are America’s most patriotic grocery store.”

To jump-start this year’s campaign, world-class chef Robert Irvine has pledged $50,000 through The Robert Irvine Foundation in partnership with Coca-Cola. This generous donation will help the grocer expand its support for the customers, associates and families of those who have served, continue to serve or have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

SEG also continues its partnership with country music star John Rich to further support Folds of Honor. Customers can purchase a bottle of his Redneck Riviera Whiskey in the grocer’s liquor stores and 10% of proceeds will support Folds of Honor’s mission. Southeastern Grocers will also donate $1 for every bottle sold throughout the duration of the community donation program. In addition, a portion of proceeds from every bottle of Redneck Rivera’s 1776 BBQ Sauce (Original and Kickin’ Honey) sold in stores will also benefit Folds of Honor.

Last year, SEG’s donation of more than $2.5 million to Folds of Honor provided over 500 educational scholarships to the children and spouses impacted by a loved one’s sacrifice for the United States military. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded approximately 29,000 educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Last year alone, Folds of Honor awarded 4,500 educational scholarships throughout the United States, including 874 life-changing scholarships within the five states Southeastern Grocers serves.

Customers are encouraged to visit their neighborhood Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie store for more information on how to contribute to the Folds of Honor community donation program in stores now through the Fourth of July.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Lt Col Dan Rooney, a PGA member and F-16 fighter pilot currently stationed at Tyndall AFB Florida as a member of 301st Fighter Squadron who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded more than 29,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 4,500 in 2020 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.