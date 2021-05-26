Gift of $500,000 to Campaign for Concordia Creates First-of-its-kind Centre to Advance Women in Business

The Centre for Women Entrepreneurship and Leadership at the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University, Montreal, will be led by co-directors, at left, Louise Champoux-Paillé, (practice) and, at right, Ingrid Chadwick (academic). (Photo: Business Wire)

The founder of BFL CANADA, Barry F. Lorenzetti, is giving $500,000 to establish the Barry F. Lorenzetti Centre for Women Entrepreneurship and Leadership and to endow research grants and scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students. The centre will be led by Ingrid Chadwick, co-director, academic, and Louise Champoux-Paillé, co-director, practice.

The aim of the centre is to create a sustainable hub of expertise and research on women in entrepreneurship and leadership.

The centre will:

● Develop gender-related collaborative projects pertaining to entrepreneurship, leadership, governance and family-business practice

● Develop proposals to advance women in entrepreneurship and leadership

● Promote partnerships between the business community and academia to bridge research and practice.

“This first-of-its-kind centre in Canada consolidates our strengths as a business school, recently recognized by the Princeton Review as one of the best for graduate entrepreneurship studies,” says Anne-Marie Croteau, dean of the John Molson School of Business. “The centre will help us attract exceptional research talent focused on equity, diversity and inclusion in business — a key pillar of our school’s strategic plan.”

“Entrepreneurship involving women is fundamental for creating new jobs and contributing to the social and economic growth of our society. Women promote social growth worldwide!” says Barry Lorenzetti.

“This gift further advances Concordia’s place at the forefront of innovative entrepreneurship research, especially through a gendered lens,” says Ingrid Chadwick.

Adds Louise Champoux-Paillé: “The centre will encourage knowledge exchanges in the form of mentorships, symposia and other outreach events. That knowledge will be used to encourage policy developments that support women and foster gender parity and equity.”

Lisa Giannone, a Concordia business school alumna and BFL CANADA’s Regional Vice-President for Eastern Canada, says that “the centre will bring together diverse female leaders and entrepreneurs in the business community with academic leaders. This is so important because empowering women helps fuel economic development.”

“Our university is immensely grateful to Barry Lorenzetti for this generous gift to our Campaign for Concordia,” says Concordia President Graham Carr. “The new centre will further our mission to build a more equitable and inclusive society.”

About Barry Lorenzetti

Barry Lorenzetti is the president, CEO and founder of BFL CANADA, one of the largest risk management, insurance brokerage and benefits consulting firms in Canada.

Under his leadership, BFL CANADA has become a Canadian powerhouse in the field of insurance. Mr. Lorenzetti now oversees a firm with close to 1,000 employees in 21 cities across the country. BFL CANADA is the largest Canadian employee-owned insurance brokerage company and, as a partner in an international venture, Lockton Global LLP, is represented in over 140 countries worldwide.

Mr. Lorenzetti has been heavily involved in community service and supporting charitable organizations for many years, as well as sitting on a range of boards. Some of the causes he has been involved with include the Butters Foundation raising funds for autistic children in Canada, YWCA Foundation and the Québec Society for Disabled Children.

He has also created a foundation to advance mental health in Canada: The Barry F. Lorenzetti Foundation. One of numerous projects associated with his foundation is to support mental health for women in the military.

In 2019, BFL CANADA established a five-year partnership with Hockey Canada to support growth and development opportunities for female players and coaches. The company is a title sponsor for Canada’s national women’s teams; the presenting sponsor of the IIHF World Girls’ Hockey Weekend and the IIHF Global Girls’ Game; and partner of the IIHF Women’s World Championship through 2024.

More recently, Mr. Lorenzetti contributed generously to support the creation of the Centre 21.02 and their efforts towards making ice hockey more inclusive for women. Centre 21.02 is the first centre of excellence in women’s hockey and the only one in the country for elite players

Mr. Lorenzetti’s support for the arts is well known. As the executive producer and owner of MJJ Entertainment he recently produced a play and a movie based on The Chain, written by Vittorio Rossi, which highlights the dramas faced by a first-generation Italian immigrant family in Montreal.