Contract Win: AKKA Awarded a 20 Million Euros Contract in the Space Sector

AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537), a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services, is proud to announce its involvement in the construction of a constellation of nearly 300 satellites for one of the world’s largest global satellite operators.

This multi-year contract, worth about €20 million for AKKA, entails the development of a fleet of 300 state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit satellites integrated with on-ground data networks, having onboard processing, phased array antennas and inter-satellite links.

For the next two years, AKKA will mobilize its European Centers of Expertise, to intervene during the entire product lifecycle from R&D to the launch of satellites. This project will involve up to 100 of the Group’s consultants with advanced skills in all fields of space engineering: system design and architecture definition, mechanical and thermal conception and analysis, embedded software development, critical system testing and global system integration.

Stéphane Latieule, Executive VP Aerospace & Defence at AKKA France, commented: “We won this contract thanks to our innovative end-to-end solutions approach. We will focus on technical blocks involving global system engineering, mechanics and thermal, software simulation and testing, operations and avionics. Leveraging on our near 40 years of experience in the aerospace industry, AKKA was the sole competing provider able to deliver the full range of engineering and digital solutions for a project requiring multi-domain synchronization, a challenging schedule and a high production rate”.

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 21,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – segment B – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

