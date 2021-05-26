Mesa Minerals Partners II Announces Partnership with NGP

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mesa Minerals Partners II, LLC (“Mesa II”) is pleased to announce it has raised $150 million of aggregate equity commitments from NGP through NGP Natural Resources XII, L.P. and NGP Royalty Partners, L.P.

Mesa II is a mineral and royalty acquisition company led by Darin Zanovich (President & CEO), Greg Balash (COO & EVP Engineering), Michelle Massaro (EVP Finance) and Josh Wiener (EVP Land).

Darin Zanovich, President & CEO of Mesa II, commented, “We are excited to partner with NGP to build a premier mineral and royalty platform focused on acquisitions of larger cash flowing royalty assets. The Mesa II team believes our expertise and track record of acquiring large royalty packages and then complimenting the position with our strong micro transaction ground game allows us to build a portfolio of assets that deliver attractive returns to investors. The partnership with NGP provides an ideal framework to invest in both mature and undeveloped assets alongside a leading private equity sponsor with extensive experience underwriting mineral investments.”

“NGP is excited and grateful to partner with Mesa II”, said Patrick McWilliams, Partner at NGP. “We are thrilled to work with Darin and team as they have a demonstratable track record of creating value for stakeholders by combining basin specific knowledge, rigorous underwriting, and active business development. We believe their entrepreneurial instincts and market vision position Mesa II for success.”

