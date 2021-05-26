Jenne, Inc. Named by Transmosis as a Master Agent in the U.S. Market

AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenne, Inc., a leading value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and cloud solutions, today announced it has been named a master agent for Transmosis, a nationally recognized cybersecurity workforce developer. Jenne will offer Transmosis’ new transmosisONE Cybersecurity Platform to agents in the U.S.

The majority of businesses have not yet realized that their first and third-party cyber liability risk is at an all-time high. Because 60% of small businesses go out of business after a breach within six months, businesses must invest in cybersecurity protection and coverage to financially recover in the event of an attack, as the average cost of investigation and recovery is upwards of six figures. transmosisONE is the first Fortune 5000 level cybersecurity platform that bundles cyber liability insurance in one affordable monthly subscription for small businesses.

"We are pleased to offer transmosisONE to Jenne's extensive network of agents,” said Chase Norlin, CEO, Transmosis. “transmosisONE is the first and only platform on the market today that truly offers an unprecedented level of cybersecurity to highly vulnerable small businesses, without the need for big budgets. Small businesses do not realize they carry massive financial risks that go far beyond paying for a ransom. Traditional security platforms like consumer antivirus software can no longer keep up with modern threats and transmosisONE fills this critical gap with an all-in-one subscription model.”

Commenting for Jenne, Patrick Howard, vice president of vendor management and marketing said: “As Jenne continues to grow significantly as a Master Agent, we are pleased to expand our supplier portfolio and launch our partnership with Transmosis. Transmosis, through its transmosisONE cybersecurity platform, offers Jenne’s agents an industry-leading cybersecurity platform that they in turn can offer their small and mid-size business customers who are in great need for this capability.”

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

About Transmosis

Transmosis is a nationally recognized cyber security workforce developer that enables American workers to develop new careers in the rapidly growing information security industry. Transmosis is the creator of transmosisONE, a military grade cyber security platform designed to protect small businesses from cyber attack.