Gateway Team Members Included in Scotsman Guide’s Top Women Originators

JENKS, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, is proud to announce 17 of its team members have been named Top Women Originators by Scotsman Guide. In 2020, four female members of the Gateway team were recognized.

Scotsman Guide introduced the inaugural Top Women Originators ranking in 2018 to celebrate outstanding women in the mortgage industry. These rankings draw upon thousands of submissions by mortgage professionals in the magazine’s annual Top Originators list. The mortgage industry is made up of people from all walks of life, and Top Women Originators is an important benchmark in celebrating diversity and success.

Gateway would like to recognize the following team members:

Paddi Bailey Destini Bowling Lorre Buhler Jo Crozier Amber Dodson Chris Dunlap Leisa Gebhart Deborah Huddleston Kandi Jones Mary Kolb Amanda Landers Lisa Mathews Annie McNiel Toni Rogers Kathy Tautfest Jill Taylor Teri Treadway

“At Gateway, we take pride in having a talented and hardworking team committed to the communities they serve, and these team members are a testament to that,” said Scott Gesell, CEO at Gateway. “When we faced new challenges resulting from the pandemic, our team responded quickly and stepped up to the plate. The team members recognized as Top Women Originators by Scotsman Guide this year have proven their strong commitment to customer satisfaction. I am thrilled to congratulate them on this well-deserved achievement.”

To view the full list from Scotsman Guide, visit: https://www.scotsmanguide.com/rankings/top-women-originators.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.9 billion asset sized bank with a strong mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking operations in Oklahoma and mortgage operations in the United States with six bank branches in Oklahoma, over 170 mortgage centers in 43 states, and over 1,600 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233)

Follow Gateway First on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GatewayFirstBank/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gatewayfirst/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/Gateway1st).